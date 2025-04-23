The flight left New Zealand on Easter Monday and arrived at Sydney Airport that night.

An Australian Federal Police spokesperson said the woman was engaging in “inappropriate, disruptive and antisocial behaviour” onboard the flight, prompting crew members to speak to her about her conduct.

The woman became verbally and physically abusive towards the crew, causing them to raise the alarm with police, who were waiting for her when the plane landed at Sydney Airport.

The woman was removed from the plane when it landed in Australia, said the spokesperson.

The April 21 flight was bound for Sydney from an undisclosed New Zealand airport. Photo / Destination NSW

However, once they boarded the plane, the woman allegedly refused to follow the officers’ orders, at one point physically assaulting them.

Both suffered scratches on their arms and elbows while removing the passenger from the plane.

The woman appeared at Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court yesterday facing six charges relating to the Sunday incident.

The charges included allegedly assaulting airline crew members, engaging in disorderly behaviour during a flight and resisting and harming police officers.

In a statement following Tuesday’s court proceedings, AFP acting Sydney Airport police commander Daniel Hunt said AFP had a zero-tolerance policy for passengers exhibiting disruptive or antisocial behaviour on flights and within airports throughout Australia.

“All passengers and airline staff have the right to feel safe, and it would be particularly frightening to be trapped in a confined space in the air with someone behaving badly.

“AFP officers responding to calls for assistance at our airports should be able to do so without being subjected to such violence and aggression.

“Travellers who break the law will be dealt with swiftly.”

The woman is expected back in court in June.

Tom Rose is an Auckland-based journalist who covers breaking news, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment and travel. He joined the Herald in 2023.