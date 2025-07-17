Renting ski gear saves a lot of money when your kids are still growing, but it can sometime work out cheaper when it comes to baggage costs for adults too. “To reduce costs for excess baggage, rent,” says Leigh. “You can save a considerable amount while ensuring you’re using up-to-date gear that you don’t have to service every winter.” And we’re not just talking about skis, either – these days, you’ll find businesses that rent ski clothing in most resorts.

Bringing your own gear can rack up the baggage costs. Photo / Les Menuires Pour Salon, Les 3 Vallées

Bigger isn’t necessarily better (but it’s almost always more expensive)

When it comes to Europe, France’s ski resorts are often seen as the holy grail – but they can also be eye-wateringly expensive. If you’re stuck on the idea of hitting France’s snow-blanketed slopes, a brilliant compromise is to base yourself in a satellite village close to a major ski resort. “Méribel, in the Three Valleys, is famous for being a world-class ski area, and it’s got several satellite villages suitable for various budgets,” says Sarah Searson, managing director at Ski World. “Les Menuires is another great option – it’s ideal for beginners, with affordable options and great access to the Three Valleys.”

Skip the popular resorts and try a local one nearby. Photo / Les Menuires Pour Salon, Les 3 Vallées

Bring on the bundle

Booking a lift pass and ski hire through your tour operator can save you serious amounts of cash. For example, if you book via Ski World, which specialises in European and North American ski holidays, the company guarantees you’ll pay at least £50 less than if you booked these extra components yourself. The best bit? Your ski pass will usually be delivered to your chalet or hotel, which means more time on the slopes.

Book a ski bundle pass to make your ski days more convenient. Photo / Les Menuires Pour Salon, Les 3 Vallées

Think outside the box when it comes to destinations

Newsflash – yes, France and Switzerland have some of Europe’s most famous resorts, but they’re also some of the most expensive. For the ultimate combo of world-class resorts and wallet-friendly prices, consider Italy. “If you’re looking to save money on a European ski trip without compromising on quality, Italy is a top choice,” says Katy Ellis, Head of Freshtracks Holidays at the Ski Club of Great Britain. “Resorts in the Italian regions of the Dolomites and the Aosta Valley – including Sauze d’Oulx and Gressoney – offer affordable accommodation, great-value food and drink and access to huge ski areas.” Other wallet-friendly ski regions include Austria’s Ski Amadé region, which comprises 28 ski areas, many of which offer fantastic value for money. And if you fancy heading even further off the beaten track? “More adventurous travellers might consider Eastern Europe, where places like North Macedonia can offer excellent value, especially for activities like cat skiing,” says Katy.

Consider lesser known ski destinations like Italy, Australia, and Eastern Europe when planning your trip. Photo / Ski Amade

Throw out the date-related rulebook

“Absolutely not” was once the standard reply if you were to ask your travel agent or ski hotel whether you could travel on dates outside the traditional Saturday-to-Sunday package. Luckily, there’s now much more flexibility, and taking this approach can mean much more bang for your buck. “My top tip is to travel midweek rather than during weekends, to save on flights and transfers, or to at least consider flexible trip lengths rather than sticking to the traditional seven-night Saturday start,” says Dan Fox at leading tour operator SkiWeekends.

Book a midweek trip and skip the weekend buzz. Photo / Tamara Hinson

Don’t dismiss chalets

Don’t make the mistake of assuming all ski chalets are ridiculously swanky – yes, there are countless ones with cinema rooms, butler service and private heli-pads, but in recent years it’s become easier to find chalets perfect for skiers who prioritise value for money. “Catered chalets can sometimes appear more expensive upfront, but the price will include meals, drinks and a wonderfully sociable atmosphere,” says Fox. “In Europe, resorts like Avoriaz, Val d’Isère and Les Gets offer fantastic ski-in/ski-out chalets which are all within easy reach of Geneva - one of the most affordable and convenient entry points for a European ski trip.”

Try the chalets in Avoriaz, Val d’Isère and Les Gets for a cheaper accommodation. Photo / Avoriaz

Avoid (school) holiday hell

If you’re not travelling with kids in tow, you’ll want to avoid school holidays, when prices rocket. If you’re heading to New Zealand’s ski slopes, this means avoiding pretty much all of July. If you’re considering Europe, January and March are great options. “You’ll avoid the main European school holiday dates and you’ll certainly make big savings,” says David Robertson at ski specialists Action Outdoors. “The best bit? The slopes are much quieter, the snow will almost certainly still be great and you can snag yourself some excellent deals on accommodation.”

Block out the expensive school holiday dates on your calendar to avoid higher rates and crowded slopes. Photo / Ski Amade

Bring on the picnic

While knocking back glasses of fizz on the balcony of a mountain restaurant sounds rather lovely, doing so isn’t cheap, which is why we recommend a DIY approach – which is especially easy to champion in Europe. “Most European resorts, especially those in France, will have a ‘salle hors sac’ – an indoor picnic room,” says Robertson. “Wherever you are, eating lunch at a resort restaurant can easily run to over $280 for a family of four, so do what the French do and bring a picnic with you.”