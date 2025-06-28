Europe’s underrated ski holidays that won’t break the bank

Cortina d’Ampezzo in Italy was a filming location for James Bond’s For Your Eyes Only. Photo / 123rf

Spain

A country famous for its balmy weather isn’t top of skiers’ agendas, but the Spanish Pyrenees offer miles of powdery pistes. Baqueira-Beret, where the ski season runs from pre-Christmas to post-Easter, is a favourite with the Spanish royal family. The Luis Arias and Escornacrabes runs in Baqueira offer spectacular views while testing experienced skiers, while Beret and nearby Formigal suit beginners and intermediates. Their higher reaches are also good for off-piste, heli-skiing and ski touring. In southern Spain is Sierra Nevada, which hosted the 1996 World Alpine Ski Championships. Its nursery slopes are as high as 2700m, and the La Laguna and Fuente del Tesero runs rival Alpine runs. The apres scene is lively at bars such as Jaleo and El Lodge in the valley village of Pradollano.

Ski resort Sierra Nevada in southern Spain offers skiing as high as 2700m – higher than many Alpine resorts. Photo / 123rf

Andorra

A tiny country nestled between Spain and France, Andorra is a freerider’s paradise. Arinsal is the most famous resort, where marked freeride zones wind through gladed slopes. The nearby resort of Arcalis (hosting the Freeride World Tour championships) offers multiple challenges for experienced skiers. Soldeu offers access to the Grandvalira ski area and is popular with budget-friendly skiers. The Grandvalira lift pass provides access to all resorts, though guides are required for freeriding. After skiing, relax in the thermal spa complexes of Caldea, among Europe’s largest spas, dine at Ibaya, Andorra’s only Michelin-starred restaurant, or take advantage of the country’s reduced tax status with some retail therapy.

Norway

Norway is the undisputed Olympic champion of cross-country skiing, with 52 golds and 129 medals across 24 Winter Olympics. Geilo is the country’s oldest ski resort, with a mix of nursery slopes and black runs, and you can also try out snow-kiting in the Hardangervidda plateau. Lillehammer and Trysil are ideal for families and beginners, while Hemsedal is popular for off-piste. Norway’s ski resorts are also famously child-friendly, with activity parks like the Hunderfossen Winter Park in Lillehammer, which has a fairytale theme, ice sculptures and troll walks, or free skiing for kids under 6. Don’t miss trying out activities such as tobogganing, dog-sledding or quad biking on snow circuits.

Sweden

In Riksgränsen in northern Sweden, some routes pass through Norway; adventurous skiers can head all the way to the North Sea in Narvik (and return by train). Riksgränsen is also known for midsummer skiing under the midnight sun, as well as for heli-skiing and snowboarding. Further south, Åre’s slopes hosted the 2019 Alpine World Ski Championships, and its mogul-dotted Hummelbranten is a black run that challenges even the most experienced of skiers. Hungry skiers can feast on smoked reindeer and moose carpaccio at family-run establishments such as Fjällpuben and Liten Krog in Åre, enjoy the apres scene at Gronan bar in Riksgränsen, or check out the sauna facilities most hotels have.

Bulgaria

More than a century ago, Bulgarian monarch Kniaz Ferdinand built his summer residence in Borovets, near Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia. It expanded into the Balkans’ largest winter sports centre in the 1960s. The slopes of Rila and Pirin mountains in Borovets and neighbouring Bansko provide gentle terrain for skiers and snowboarders, and are easy on the wallet too. Accommodation ranges from modest villas to luxury hotels such as Kempinski Grand. Bansko is known for its apres-ski parties, with bars like The Happy End and Kolibata offering a lively, convivial atmosphere. For a quieter time, check out the Bulgarian taverns or mehanas, where you can try traditional dishes such as meshana skara (mixed meat grill) and lozovi sarmi (stuffed grape leaves).

The ski resort of Borovets at Rila Mountain in Bulgaria offers gentle terrain for skiers and snowboarders. Photo / 123rf

Slovenia

Home to the lesser-popular but no less beautiful Julian Alps, Slovenia is the dark horse of alpine skiing. Near the picturesque town of Bled is the Vogel ski resort, which offers gorgeous views of Lake Bohinj and beginner-friendly slopes. Kranjska Gora, near the border with Austria and Italy, has the Julian Alps ski pass, which offers access to 15 ski resorts across the three countries. Hardcore skiers can also take a four-day Juliana Ski Tour across Slovenia. Off the slopes, take a leisurely pletna boat to the island in the middle of Lake Bled, or hike up to Bled Castle. Gastronomes can dine at Milka in Kranjska Gora, which boasts two Michelin stars, or have a homestyle experience at log cabin restaurants like Krmise nestled in the mountains.

Slovakia

The up-and-coming destination of European skiing, the Tatra Mountains of Slovakia, are known for off-piste skiing. In the Lower Tatras is Jasna, the country’s largest ski resort, which has an impressive variety of red runs, offers night skiing and has dedicated freeride zones for off-piste. Near the Polish border is Tatranska, where the lower slopes take beginners through lovely forests, while the higher slopes challenge experts with steep vertical drops. Try out Slovak cuisine in Jasna’s kolibas (shepherd huts) such as Slovenska Koliba or Chata Koliesko, or go for snow-tubing and sleigh rides at Tatranska.