Your first ski trip will go as smoothly as a freshly groomed track if you know some tips and tricks, writes Sarah Pollok.

As leisure activities go, skiing and snowboarding isn’t the easiest activity to jump in on and try. Trips typically require long drives with snow chains, expensive lift passes, hired equipment and a willingness to endure the cold for hours on end.

If you’re hitting the slopes for the first time (or the first time in a long time) this winter, it’s helpful to know some tips and tricks to maximise your time and money.

1. Choose the right ski field for you

White and gigantic, they may all look alike, but not all ski mountains are the same and choosing the right kind can go a long way in making your trip successful. In New Zealand, options are admittedly limited, but it’s still worth doing your research. Think about your ability, the type of terrain you like, the size of the resort and any accessibility or family features, which may be important. For example, Tūroa is great for long runs while Rainbow Ski Area is off the beaten path, Roundhill is perfect for families and The Remarkables has off-piste covered.

2. Hit up a fake field beforehand for artificial snow

While most of my friends have been skiing for years, I’ve witnessed many mates bite the bullet and give it a try in the past three years. Time and time again, one of their biggest hacks is hitting the snow before hitting the snow. In other words, visit a fake indoor ski field like Snowplanet once or twice beforehand to learn the basics amongst fellow beginners and start your trip with confidence.

An indoor ski field is the perfect place to sharpen your skills. Photo / Wiki Commons

3. Book and collect your ski pass beforehand

If you’re skiing with regulars with season passes or their own gear, you’ll absolutely want to heed this advice; do whatever you can to have your gear and pass before the day you ski. When a day pass can set you back $160, you’ll want to spend as much time as possible skiing around instead of standing in a stuffy rental store, waiting for boots or in a queue to buy a day pass. Consider renting gear from your home town, or heading to your destination early on a Friday afternoon so you can squeeze in a rental shop visit before they shut.

4. Pack wisely for the perfect ski holiday

Aotearoa has pretty warm winter mountains compared to the US or Japan and it’s not unusual to see people zooming around the mountain in T-shirts. However, nothing wrecks a ski trip more than being stone-cold freezing for six hours, so it’s safest to pack the extra layers, even if they’re left in the car or in your bag.

At a minimum, pack warm and waterproof ski pants, jacket and gloves, thick socks and a shirt. It’s also worth taking thermal leggings, merino shirts you can layer, thin “inner” gloves, a beanie and a neck warmer that can double as a face cover. First-timers and young kids should hire expensive gear they may not use again or will grow out of like skis, boots, poles, helmets and goggles.

Early bird gets the fresh snow. Photo / Miles Holden

5. Leave early (no, even earlier) for first tracks

Early bird gets the worm, or in this case, earlier skiers get the close car parks, lifts without lines and empty tracks. With eating breakfast, packing lunch, loading the car and driving up mountainous roads, getting on to that first track will take longer than you think, especially if it’s your first time. Do as much prep work as you can the night before and set your alarm a little earlier than you’d prefer, so you can get up and at ‘em before the masses. Trust me, it’s worth it.

6. Don’t leave your ski boots in the car

Here’s a fun fact I learned the hard way in Colorado; extremely cold temperatures cause slightly pliable ski boots to freeze solid, making them impossible to fit into. Leaving your boots in the car or on the porch after a long day’s skiing may be tempting but it’s best to dry them off and bring them inside at the end of each day to keep warm.

7. Even pros invest in ski lessons

We Kiwis love to roll up our sleeves and do things ourselves but when it comes to snow sports, you shouldn’t underestimate the value of even a half-day lesson on your first day. Sure, tailing behind an instructor can be a throwback to school days, but it’s worth it for the skills and confidence you’ll get from the experts. Plus you can practice amongst fellow newbies while learning your way around the mountain.

Lessons are a great way to speed up your progress. Photo / Miles Holden

8. What’s the perfect ski backpack?

As already mentioned, you’ll want to spend as much time as possible on the mountain, enjoying the tracks, cafes and other activities. To avoid trekking down to your car, take a small backpack with you and fill it with essentials like snacks, water and extra layers. You can wear it while skiing, pop it into a locker if they’re available at the resort, or leave it with a mate who isn’t hitting the slopes.

9. Be sun smart to avoid ski sunburn

Yes, it’s cold but don’t let the temperature fool you; a day on the slopes without sunscreen can give you a serious sunburn if you don’t use sunblock. The high altitude of a ski field means the atmosphere is thinner and the sun’s UV rays are stronger. Combine this with the way ice and snow increase exposure by acting like giant mirrors and you have a recipe for red cheeks.

Knowing when to call it a day can save you a particularly big tumble. Photo / Miles Holden

10. Beware the ‘last run of the day’ is always the most risky

Accidents can happen at any time on a ski field but the last run of the day or day of the trip is often when fatigue hits and it’s a little hard to slow down, stop or notice your surroundings. This makes it prime time for a little tumble, so, as the afternoon creeps up to a close, pay special attention to how your body feels and know when to call “last run”.