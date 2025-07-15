Air New Zealand flight ANZ531 from Auckland to Christchurch is just one of several flights that have been diverted to Wellington this morning. Photo / FlightRadar24
Lingering fog is preventing dozens of flights from getting in and out of the South Island’s main airports today.
“Fog is impacting visibility and has led to some disruptions in Christchurch and Dunedin this morning,” Air New Zealand chief operating officer Alex Marren told the Herald.
This morning a ChristchurchAirport spokesperson said there were at least 20 delayed flights and a “small number” of cancellations resulting from the haze, with more expected over the course of the day.
“Unusually, it’s hanging around longer than normal,” the spokesperson said.
While flights in and out of Dunedin appeared to be returning to normal, persistent fog in Christchurch was continuing to disrupt the southern city’s flight schedule.
A Fiji Airways flight from Nadi and an Air New Zealand flight from Palmerston North had been diverted from Christchurch to Wellington in the past hour.
Meanwhile, at least five inbound flights scheduled to land between 1pm and 2pm have been cancelled.
These were travelling from Auckland (JQ231), Wellington (NZ5371), Invercargill (NZ5710), Rotorua (NZ5785) and Tauranga (NZ5803).
Marren urged travellers with flights booked today to monitor the Air NZ app for any delays or changes to the service.
As of midday, FlightRadar24’s disruption index for Christchurch Airport was at five – the highest it can be valued – meaning it’s facing “major problems with long delays and several cancelled flights”.
There is an average delay of 120 minutes for flights arriving and 51 minutes for those departing.
Dunedin Airport has been approached for comment.
