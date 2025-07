Air New Zealand flight ANZ531 from Auckland to Christchurch is just one of several flights that have been diverted to Wellington this morning. Photo / FlightRadar24

Lingering fog is preventing dozens of flights from getting in and out of the South Island’s main airports today.

“Fog is impacting visibility and has led to some disruptions in Christchurch and Dunedin this morning,” Air New Zealand chief operating officer Alex Marren told the Herald.

This morning a Christchurch Airport spokesperson said there were at least 20 delayed flights and a “small number” of cancellations resulting from the haze, with more expected over the course of the day.

“Unusually, it’s hanging around longer than normal,” the spokesperson said.