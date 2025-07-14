Celebrate Winter Pride with a discounted, cozy room. Photo / Supplied
Ready for your next getaway? Check out these hot travel deals featuring everything from Pride celebrations in Queenstown to family fun at Hong Kong Disneyland and tropical escapes in Fiji.
Winter Pride in Queenstown
Celebrate Winter Pride in style with the Stay With Pride package at Holiday Inn Express andSuites Queenstown. Perfectly timed for Winter Pride Queenstown, running from August 15–24 this year, this offer puts you steps from the city’s buzzing bars, boutique shopping, and Pride events.
The Stay With Pride package includes a minimum two-night stay for two guests between August 11–31. This deal features a 15% discount, a Welcome Pride cocktail on arrival, daily Express Start breakfast and complimentary late checkout until noon. Priced from $565pp twin share for two nights, this package is available to book until August 31. Visit ihg.com/holidayinnexpress/hotels/us/en/queenstown/zqnqt/hoteldetail
Make magical memories with the family on this fun-filled Hong Kong escape. Enjoy three nights at the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel, including a two-day Hong Kong Disneyland ticket for two adults and two children (aged 2 to 11 years) for an unforgettable theme park getaway.
Holland America Line has teamed up with Sony Electronics to offer guests an unforgettable Alaska cruise experience for 2025. Select sailings will feature interactive photography workshops led by Sony Artisans aboard select sailings, giving travellers the chance to capture glaciers, wildlife and landscapes with expert guidance and Sony’s cutting-edge technology. Guests can sharpen their skills during pop-up classes or tune in from their staterooms via onboard TV.
Holland America Line offers a variety of Alaska itineraries, including the 14-day Great Alaska Explorer round trip from Vancouver, and seven-day sailings such as the Northbound Glacier Discovery and Southbound Glacier Discovery between Whittier and Vancouver. Each cruise includes glacier viewing and expert-led wildlife spotting. To book, visit hollandamerica.com.au or call 1300 987 322.
Fiji combo getaway
Enjoy two iconic Fijia island resorts with the Coral Combo Package. Spend three nights soaking up the energy of Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort and another three nights unwinding on Castaway Island, Fiji, with options to stay in an island, ocean view or beach bure.
Priced from FJ$6568 ($4872), this package also includes a FJ$800 resort credit per resort, credited at check-in. Travel is valid from May 28 this year onwards. Book the reservations with each resort using the booking code FIJICOMBO. outrigger.com/
Little Polynesian Resort
With just 14 Beachfront Bungalows and Garden Studios, Little Polynesian Resort offers a peaceful escape on Rarotonga’s southern coast, ideal for couples looking for quiet and privacy. Guests can enjoy slow days by the saltwater infinity pool, beach walks, and meals at the on-site restaurant overlooking the lagoon.
This package starts from $3419 pp twin or double share for five nights in a Beachfront Bungalow, for stays between January 26 and March 20, 2026. It includes return Economy Class airfares with Air New Zealand from Auckland to Rarotonga, private return airport transfers, daily breakfast and a $250 food and beverage credit per room, per stay. Sale ends July 27, 2025. Guests must be 18 years or older. Book at worldtravellers.co.nz/deals/pacific-islands/escape-to-rarotonga.