Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Travel deals and discounts: Island holidays, Alaskan glaciers, Disneyland and more

By Mauriz Coronel
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Celebrate Winter Pride with a discounted, cozy room. Photo / Supplied

Celebrate Winter Pride with a discounted, cozy room. Photo / Supplied

Ready for your next getaway? Check out these hot travel deals featuring everything from Pride celebrations in Queenstown to family fun at Hong Kong Disneyland and tropical escapes in Fiji.

Winter Pride in Queenstown

Celebrate Winter Pride in style with the Stay With Pride package at Holiday Inn Express and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save