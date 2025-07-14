Family fun at Hong Kong Disneyland

Make magical memories with the family on this fun-filled Hong Kong escape. Enjoy three nights at the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel, including a two-day Hong Kong Disneyland ticket for two adults and two children (aged 2 to 11 years) for an unforgettable theme park getaway.

From $563pp, this deal is on sale until August 31 this year. Price is based on two adults and two children travelling for three nights. Valid for travel between September 16–28, 2025, and March 3–15, 2026. Airfares and transfers are additional and booking fees apply. For terms and conditions, and to book, visit flightcentre.co.nz/holidays/hk-id-hong-kong/family-fun-at-hong-kong-disneyland-NZ45786 or call 0800 427 555.

Take the whole family to Hong Kong Disneyland. Photo / Getty Images

Holland America Line teams up with Sony

Holland America Line has teamed up with Sony Electronics to offer guests an unforgettable Alaska cruise experience for 2025. Select sailings will feature interactive photography workshops led by Sony Artisans aboard select sailings, giving travellers the chance to capture glaciers, wildlife and landscapes with expert guidance and Sony’s cutting-edge technology. Guests can sharpen their skills during pop-up classes or tune in from their staterooms via onboard TV.

Holland America Line offers a variety of Alaska itineraries, including the 14-day Great Alaska Explorer round trip from Vancouver, and seven-day sailings such as the Northbound Glacier Discovery and Southbound Glacier Discovery between Whittier and Vancouver. Each cruise includes glacier viewing and expert-led wildlife spotting. To book, visit hollandamerica.com.au or call 1300 987 322.

Learn how to take beautiful pictures of the glaciers in Alaska with this cruise. Photo / Holland America Line

Fiji combo getaway

Enjoy two iconic Fijia island resorts with the Coral Combo Package. Spend three nights soaking up the energy of Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort and another three nights unwinding on Castaway Island, Fiji, with options to stay in an island, ocean view or beach bure.

Priced from FJ$6568 ($4872), this package also includes a FJ$800 resort credit per resort, credited at check-in. Travel is valid from May 28 this year onwards. Book the reservations with each resort using the booking code FIJICOMBO. outrigger.com/

Experience the best of Fiji with this combined Outrigger Fiji and Castaway Island getaway.

Little Polynesian Resort

With just 14 Beachfront Bungalows and Garden Studios, Little Polynesian Resort offers a peaceful escape on Rarotonga’s southern coast, ideal for couples looking for quiet and privacy. Guests can enjoy slow days by the saltwater infinity pool, beach walks, and meals at the on-site restaurant overlooking the lagoon.

This package starts from $3419 pp twin or double share for five nights in a Beachfront Bungalow, for stays between January 26 and March 20, 2026. It includes return Economy Class airfares with Air New Zealand from Auckland to Rarotonga, private return airport transfers, daily breakfast and a $250 food and beverage credit per room, per stay. Sale ends July 27, 2025. Guests must be 18 years or older. Book at worldtravellers.co.nz/deals/pacific-islands/escape-to-rarotonga.