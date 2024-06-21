Gisborne DJ Messie will play at Glastonbury in the UK.

From humble beginnings honing her craft as a drummer and DJ in Gisborne, Tessa Hills has now gone global - realising every artist’s dream of performing at the prestigious Glastonbury Festival in the UK.

Hills, known by her electrifying stage name “Messie”, continues to capture the spotlight in a year filled with achievements.

Messie began her year performing alongside renowned DJ Fred Again in Coroglen then travelled with him to Perth to play in front of 35,000 people, before selling out her tour across New Zealand.

The path from Gisborne DJ to music sensation invited to play at Glastonbury is not just a story of talent but one of perseverance, support and the transformative power of education.

Messie’s studies in commercial music at Massey University in Wellington have honed her skills, preparing her for the global stage.

Her journey reflects not just her musical prowess but also a relentless drive that has been characteristic since her early days as a First Foundation scholar.

Messie’s ambition was evident when, after an unsuccessful scholarship application in 2019, she contacted First Foundation CEO Kirk Sargent directly.

Her determination to seek feedback and improve impressed Sargent.

“Tessa is why we exist - she’s intelligent, ambitious, and focused, and with just a bit of support, she will fully realise her potential.”

Recognising her potential, First Foundation found an anonymous scholarship partner from Gisborne who felt the same way, setting the stage for her rapid rise.

Her recent announcement on George FM Breakfast left fans in awe as she shared the news of her invitation to join Joy Anonymous for a stage takeover at Glastonbury.

“Joy Anonymous hit me up the other week,” she revealed.

“They’ve got a stage takeover at Glastonbury and have asked me to join them.”

The joy in her voice was palpable as she continued: “It’s just a dream festival to attend, let alone play. So yeah, I’m pretty stoked about it.”

General Lee, the host of George FM, echoed the sentiments of all who have followed her journey: “That is unreal!”

