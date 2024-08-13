The release from Frontier Touring notes that those who already have tickets to the September shows will automatically be transferred to the new date. Ticketholders would be contacted with refund information in case they are unable to attend the January show.

Boone is set to arrive in New Zealand after a string of shows in Australia, which were initially set to take place in September in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. Now, Boone will play a Melbourne show on Friday, January 17, 2025, before heading to Sydney on Sunday, January 19 and Brisbane on January 22.

New tickets will be available for all the new tour dates.

Frontier Member presale tickets will be available through the promoter’s website on Monday, August 19, with general tickets going on sale on Thursday, August 22.

The artist’s 2024 hit single Beautiful Things has gone five times platinum in Australia and two times in New Zealand.

Boone, originally from Monroe, Washington, began sharing videos of himself singing on TikTok before going on American Idol in 2021. After his audition, judge Katy Perry told him, “I see you winning American Idol if you want.”

Boone later left the show, telling podcast host Zach Sang, “The reason that I quit American Idol is because I wanted to do music. I decided that I wanted to do music, and I don’t want people to be like, ‘Oh Benson Boone. American Idol blew him up. That’s what he comes from. No.

“I want to be Benson Boone because I write smash hits, and they love my music. That’s why I quit.”

Boone was signed to Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds’ label Night Street Records, before releasing his debut single Ghost Town in October 2021.

Benson Boone Fireworks and Rollerblades Australia and New Zealand tour dates:

Friday, January 17 - Festival Hall, Melbourne

Sunday, January 19 - Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Wednesday, January 22 - Riverstage, Brisbane

Friday, January 24 - Spark Arena, Auckland







