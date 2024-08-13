Advertisement
Benson Boone’s NZ shows rescheduled for January 2025, venue changed to Spark Arena

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Benson Boone will perform in Auckland in January 2025. Photo / Getty Images

Benson Boone, the rising pop star whose song Beautiful Things went viral on TikTok, was set to play two sold-out show at Auckland’s Powerstation in September - but they’ve now been rescheduled due to “huge demand”.

Promoter Frontier Touring announced today that Boone’s Australia and New Zealand tour dates on his Fireworks and Rollerblades World Tour have been moved to January 2025 “due to a scheduling conflict”.

Instead of the two shows at the Powerstation, a small Mt Eden venue that can hold just 1000 people, one Auckland show will take place on Friday, January 24 at Spark Arena, which has capacity for 12,000 concertgoers.

The initial tour dates were Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14.

The release from Frontier Touring notes that those who already have tickets to the September shows will automatically be transferred to the new date. Ticketholders would be contacted with refund information in case they are unable to attend the January show.

Boone is set to arrive in New Zealand after a string of shows in Australia, which were initially set to take place in September in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. Now, Boone will play a Melbourne show on Friday, January 17, 2025, before heading to Sydney on Sunday, January 19 and Brisbane on January 22.

New tickets will be available for all the new tour dates.

Frontier Member presale tickets will be available through the promoter’s website on Monday, August 19, with general tickets going on sale on Thursday, August 22.

The artist’s 2024 hit single Beautiful Things has gone five times platinum in Australia and two times in New Zealand.

Boone, originally from Monroe, Washington, began sharing videos of himself singing on TikTok before going on American Idol in 2021. After his audition, judge Katy Perry told him, “I see you winning American Idol if you want.”

Boone later left the show, telling podcast host Zach Sang, “The reason that I quit American Idol is because I wanted to do music. I decided that I wanted to do music, and I don’t want people to be like, ‘Oh Benson Boone. American Idol blew him up. That’s what he comes from. No.

“I want to be Benson Boone because I write smash hits, and they love my music. That’s why I quit.”

Boone was signed to Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds’ label Night Street Records, before releasing his debut single Ghost Town in October 2021.

Benson Boone Fireworks and Rollerblades Australia and New Zealand tour dates:

Friday, January 17 - Festival Hall, Melbourne

Sunday, January 19 - Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Wednesday, January 22 - Riverstage, Brisbane

Friday, January 24 - Spark Arena, Auckland


