Rhythm and Alps 2024: Second line-up includes Lime Cordiale, Montell2099 and more

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Australian pop-rock group Lime Cordiale are set to play at Rhythm and Alps this year.

The full line-up for this year’s Rhythm and Alps festival has been revealed, with a host of international acts joining local talent to ring in 2025.

Acts set to take over Cardrona Valley in Wānaka this New Year’s Eve include Aussie favourites Lime Cordiale, New Zealand’s own Montell2099, and Clipz, hailing from the UK.

Producer and DJ Aroha, Lebanese-Australian Human Movement, Juicy Romance and Mincy are among the other acts.

Auckland-based artist Montell2099 joins the line-up for Rhythm and Alps this year.
Lime Cordiale formed in 2009, consisting of brothers Oli and Louis Leimbach.

In July this year, they released their third studio album Enough of the Sweet Talk. The duo have countless award nominations and two ARIAs - Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards - to their name.

Previously announced acts include EDM star Becky Hill, Kiwi D&B act Shapeshifter, Cassie Henderson, and none other than Sir Dave Dobbyn.

In addition to the line-up, the much-loved festival will also unveil two new stages for the New Year festival, as well as some extra site additions, with details being kept tightly under wraps for now.

It comes after the first round of acts were announced in August.

Becky Hill performed at Rhythm and Vines last year and will headline Rhythm and Alps this New Year's Eve. Photo / Getty Images
EDM-pop sensation Becky Hill is set to headline, alongside English DJ and RAM Records co-founder Andy C, and Shapeshifter will return for their 25-year anniversary at the festival.

Hill is no stranger to the Kiwi festival scene. After a rave-worthy performance at Rhythm and Vines last year, to hitting up the Golden Lights stage just days later, she has a legion of fans.

While the popstar has recently started earning global success, she has been making waves in the music industry since appearing on the first series of The Voice UK in 2014. During the competition, she became the first and only contestant to release a UK number 1 single with Gecko (Overdrive).

Tickets for the two-day festival are available now.

Rhythm and Alps 2024

Who: Becky Hill, Andy C, Lime Cordiale, Montell2099, Shapeshifter, Sir Dave Dobbyn, Cassie Henderson, and more.

Where: Rhythm and Alps

When: December 29-31, 2024

Tickets: Two-day tickets and camping passes now available on rhythmandalps.co.nz along with the full line-up.


