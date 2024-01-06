Becky Hill performs on day 3 of Reading Festival 2023 at Richfield Avenue on August 27, 2023 in Reading, England. Photo / Getty Images

Becky Hill is not a name that catches you by surprise - especially in Aotearoa. She has been a trailblazing figure in the dance-pop music scene with spangly fits and smooth-hitting vocals for over a decade, making her one of the most headbang-worthy artists in New Zealand and across the globe.

Chatting to Hill backstage at Trust Arena’s Golden Lights might have felt like catching up at the pub with my mate - if it wasn’t for how absolutely starstruck I was.

Of course, there’s nothing laidback about Hill’s career - despite her easygoing charm - especially as she has voiced some of the biggest drum and bass tracks of our time, including New Zealand’s unofficial national anthem, Afterglow.

Speaking of the Wilkinson track, the humble UK star is still surprised by the song’s unwavering reputation here in Aotearoa.

“It feels pretty crazy to me. It’s mad that the song was released, I think, 11 years ago this year”, Hill gushed.

“For it to be such a big success over here, for me to not be coming over here for 11 years and for this to be my first time - it’s crazy to me that I haven’t been here sooner to sing Afterglow with everybody.”

Yes, the track is a seasoned regular at drum and bass festivals across the country and is no stranger to being chucked on the aux at pre-drinks for a boogie and a cuddle with your mates.

Nabbing number one spot on the UK Dance Chart in 2013 and continuing to hail at the top of the charts year after year in New Zealand, the song must be a piece of pride for the songstress and a real “pinch me” moment for sure.

But Hill credits another juncture as her “made it” moment.

She says, “I would have to say that being able to support my family now is the nicest feeling”.

“I bought my mum and dad a house and I bought my brother a house”, Hill confesses.

“My parents don’t work anymore because, you know, I’m able to support them. I was really worried about them before I could help them retire because they were getting old and their jobs were very stressful and I didn’t know how long they would be able to keep going for it now.

Becky Hill performs during the 2023 Austin City Limits Music festival at Zilker Park on October 08, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo / Getty Images

She shares, “The best reason for anyone to make money is so that they can help their family, in whatever form that family looks to somebody. To be able to help people that you love be comfortable, that is the nicest thing.”

Reflecting on her journey within the DnB scene, Hill says, “it’s always been in my blood”, crediting hard work and dedication - as well as her brother - for her swift ascent to the top of the charts.

“Really, all of this started with my big brother Adam. He was the reason why I got into drum and bass at such a young age. He was the reason I started learning guitar”, she says.

“For my 10th birthday, I asked my mum to buy me a bright pink guitar, which she did, and I learned guitar. By the time I was 11 I started doing a bit of public singing and then when I was 13 I started writing music.

HAPPY NEW YEAR from New Zealand!! my first time here playing @rhythmandvines & what a way to start the year!! just listen to that crowd 😍 this is the year i go international & it’s shows like this that make it feel possible v 🥰 thanks for having me! next up @goldenlightsnz! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/geBIWPK04r — Becky Hill (@BeckyHill) January 1, 2024

She adds, “By the time I was 16, I had an album full of music that I’d written at home in my bedroom, and then it was quite a natural progression for me.

“I joined the music industry when I was 18. Afterglow came out when I was 19. Overdrive, which was number one in our country, came out when I was 20 and then it all just kind of kicked off from there”, the artist shares with a tinge of nostalgia in her eye.

And it’s only up from here for the star, who has a lot of exciting things on the horizon.

Heading to Aussie next, Hill is gearing up for a few shows in Sydney and Melbourne, as well as her new single hitting speakers on January 19.

Will the songstress celebrate with a shoey?

Becky Hill performs on the Other stage during day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. Photo / Getty Images

“I’ve heard all about the shoey”, laughs Hill. “I’m actually trying not to drink at the moment so maybe a Jimmy Choo of sparkling water.”

“A shoey with a Jimmy Choo-ey”, she quips.

As for Hill’s time in New Zealand so far, she has had no shortage of iconic Kiwi memories to take home with her back to the UK - and a few laugh-worthy ones too.

“On New Year’s Day, we all went up to the waterfall rock slides in Gisborne and my friend came off the air bed and bruised his bum rather badly”, the songstress giggled.

“And actually last night, we were Lime biking to the restaurant and my friend was so busy looking at his map that he went straight into the curb and flew across the road and he’s now grazed his head, his knuckles, his elbow, and his knee. He has just powered through and drank whiskey”, she laughs.

With the final call for the stage mere minutes away, Hill leaves me with some final parting words and a piece of advice that she wants to share with the already-chanting crowd that awaits.

“Drink water, use a condom and always ask for consent”, she says.

Ready for the Afterglow, she leaves me with her words of wisdom and heads onto the stage for a performance like no other - true rockstar behaviour from a drum and bass icon.