Looking to party this summer? Look no further: this is the Herald's ultimate summer gig guide.

Looking to party this summer? Look no further: this is the Herald's ultimate summer gig guide.

Kiwi summers are defined by two things — the smell of sunscreen at the beach and a full festival schedule.

We’ve already covered what sun protection you need to be slipping, slopping and slapping on your skin this summer, so it’s only fair our next order of business is helping you fill up your calendars with the most iconic, loudest, craziest gigs hitting New Zealand shores this summer.

While there are of course the usual players such as Rhythm and Vines and its sister festival Rhythm and Alps, Coca-cola’s Christmas in the Park and the Summer Concert tour, there are also going to be plenty of shows Kiwis weren’t expecting.

So, grab your bucket hat, chilly bin and festival fit, because this is the Herald’s ultimate summer gig guide.

The best hotspots to count down to midnight

North Island:

Rhythm and Vines

Rhythm and Vines will celebrate its 21st anniversary this year.

Iconic in its name and reign, the three-day Gisborne music festival is the first in the world to welcome the New Year sun. Founded in 2003, it’s become a summer staple for musicians and festival punters alike, and this year it’s anticipated to be extra-special, with the event celebrating its 21st birthday. Yardie anyone? 21 shots, maybe?

Who: Wilkinson, Becky Hill, Central Cee, Dom Dolla, Gin Wigmore and more.

Where: Gisborne.

When: December 29 - 31.

Tickets: Available here.

All ticket-holders must be 18-plus.

Northern Base

Forget about showers, hair straighteners and basically metropolitan life. This three-day music festival is perfect for those wanting to go rogue and get out of the big smoke without being too far away from home. Located an hour away from Auckland, you can ring in the new year in Mangawhai with world-class musicians, DJs and producers — and, of course, your mates.

Who: Sub Focus, Sigma, Home Brew, Lee Mvtthews, Netsky and more.

Where: Mangawhai.

When: December 29 - 31.

Tickets: Available here.

All ticket-holders must be 18-plus.

Highlife

Wanting to dabble in a New Year’s Eve festival but not prepared to slum it like your 18-year-old self would have? Never fear. Highlife is the solution. Taking place at Matakana’s Ascension Wine Estate, the festival has an age restriction of 22 years or older and advises punters to dress in “a smart yet fun style of attire”, so you can leave the jandals, singles and activewear at home without worrying you’re going to be overdressed.

Who: David Penn, Ron Carroll, Tim Phin, Hamish + Rangi and more.

Where: Matakana.

When: December 31, 2023 - January 1, 2024.

Tickets: Available here.

All ticket-holders must be 22-plus.

Other events

2022's celebration at Wellington's waterfront. Photo / Getty Images

One thing about Wellingtonians? They know how to party, so you best believe they’re taking that energy into 2024. The capital city will hold a free celebration at the Whairepo Lagoon complete with music, films and fireworks. Prepare to party from 8pm all the way through to the New Year.

If you are looking for something more serene and with less of a club atmosphere, Waiheke Island is holding a ticketed NYE celebration at The Oyster Inn. Sip away on fine wine and enjoy live acts and performers. If that’s not your speed, the island is also hosting Sundance — a ticketed one-of-a-kind party experience at the stunning Ahipao.

South Island

Rhythm and Alps

The three-day Cadrona Valley-based festival might be the younger sister of Rhythm and Vines, but it’s just as iconic. When you’re not gawking at the truly breathtaking scenery, you’re soaking up the summer sun, listening to great music and eating way too much South Island sushi — AKA cheese rolls.

Who: Fat Freddy’s Drop, Kaylee Bell, Synthony, Sachi, Sigma and more.

Where: Wānaka.

When: December 29 - 31, 2023.

Tickets: Available here.

All ticket-holders must be 18-plus.

The first day of the Rhythm and Alps music festival will kick off on December 29. Photo / George Heard

Twisted Frequency

It just might be New Zealand’s solution to Burning Man, as the five-day event promises to be a unique Kiwi outdoor experience you won’t forget. With a mix of art, music and community in the Golden Bay region, it is a fun way to say goodbye to 2023 and hello to a new year.

Who: Truth, Paige Julia, Ternion Sound, Loefah and more.

Where: Golden Bay/Mohua.

When: December 30, 2023 - January 3, 2024.

Tickets: Available here.

All ticket-holders must be 18-plus.

Rolling Meadows

Grab your mates and tents and get ready to thrive your way into 2024. The two-day event will not only feature five bars serving NZ wine and craft beer, but also a skateboarding competition and four huge stages.

Who: Netsky, The Veronicas, Swae Lee, Alchemist, Drax Project and more.

Where: Waipara, Canterbury.

When: December 30 and 31, 2023.

Tickets: Available here.

All ticket-holders must be 18-plus.

Other events:

Get ready to rock, Christchurch. As one of the coolest Kiwi cities, it’s no surprise the council has organised a free event at North Hagley Park that will see you ring in the New Year with a bang. Hosted by The Morning Rumble’s Mel Abbot, the free concert will see performances from Elemeno P, Volts and many more, as well as a huge fireworks display at midnight.

Dunedin will also hold its annual New Year party, with a celebration right in the centre of town in the Octagon. Join your family and friends for the free New Year countdown and celebrate with a fireworks display.

Summer and beyond

New Year’s Eve is undoubtedly the main character of summer and is bound to draw in a huge amount of music lovers, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other concerts and festivals to dabble in.

If you’re keen to stick your finger in multiple pies this summer, here are the best events taking place in December and January.

December

It’s older than the Gen Z kid in your family, so there’s a 50/50 chance they will know what it is - regardless, Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park returns to Auckland on December 9 for the 29th year, and if its Christchurch show last weekend is anything to go by, it’s going to be holly jolly and a fun night out for families. The day seems to be a popular one for park parties, as Napier will also be hosting a Christmas in the Park event on December 9.

If festivals aren’t your scene and you’d rather enjoy everything R&B and soul music has to offer, boy, do we have the perfect show for you. American soul singer Lee Fields is finally making his return to New Zealand after six long years with a headline show at Auckland’s Hollywood Avondale on December 10.

(From left): Kaylee Bell will play at Coca-Cola's Christmas in the Park and Cassie Henderson is headlining Napier's Christmas in the Park, while Sir Dave Dobbyn will play at The Beach Ball this December.

He might not be Santa, but Emmy and Grammy-winning artist 50 Cent will be here to make your Christmas season extra-jolly. Performing at Auckland’s Spark Arena on December 14, the American rapper is set to play all your favourite hits like In da Club and Disco Inferno to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his game-changing debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

Slip, slop, slap your way through the final days of 2023 and into 2024 with the iconic summer series, The Beach Ball. With performances from Kiwi icons like Sir Dave Dobbyn and his all-star band, as well as Elemeno P, the shows taking place in Kerikeri on December 29, Ōakura on December 31 and the Coromandel on January 3 are ones you won’t want to miss.

January

Keen to make the most of your summer with some of the biggest names in dance music? We’ve got you. Bay Dreams is taking place in Tauranga on January 3 and Queenstown on January 5, and will feature appearances from Quavo, Delta Heavy and Wax Mustang.

Auckland knows how hard it is to leave behind all the fun you had at New Years, which is why they’ve planned ahead and scheduled the annual Golden Lights festival on January 4 and 5 at the outer fields of Waitākere’s Trusts Arena, as well as Plane Sailing on January 6 at Victoria Park.

(From left): Catch Becky Hill at Golden Lights, Dave Grohl at the Foo Fighters concerts and Wax Mustang at Bay Dreams this January. Photo / Getty Images, Nick Reed

Sick of festivals? Say no more - I mean, how many drum and bass performers can you see? Lucky the Foo Fighters are here for times like these. Performing in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch between January 20 and 27, the shows are set to be bittersweet without the band’s late drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

It’s the summer of live entertainment, and it’ll come to an end in the best way possible. The Summer Concert Tour is returning with shows in Taupō, Hamilton and Gibbston, and the acts? Oh, the acts are good. Prepare to sing along to all your favourite songs from Simple Minds, Texas and Collective Soul.

Lillie Rohan is an Auckland-based reporter covering lifestyle and entertainment stories who joined the Herald in 2020. She specialises in all things relationships and dating, great Taylor Swift ticket wars and TV shows you simply cannot miss out on.