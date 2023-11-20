Bay Dreams has been held at Trustpower Baypark in Mount Maunganui since 2016.

Five years ago, Migos were set to take the Bay Dreams stage but pulled out at the last minute. Now, fans will finally get the chance to see one of its most successful members take the stage.

It was announced this evening that Quavo, one of the biggest names in rap music, will be stepping on to the Bay Dreams stage for the Tauranga and Queenstown shows taking place on January 3 and 5 respectively next year.

Earning billions of streams worldwide, the rapper - real name Quavious Keyate Marshall - first made headway in the music industry with the 2013 Migos song Versace. The then-three-member hip-hop group went on to release multiple chart-topping hits, including Stir Fry and Walk It Talk It. However, Quavo made a name for himself as a solo artist as well.

Quavo, of the award-winning hip-hop group Migos, is coming to New Zealand for Bay Dreams 2024.

After releasing his first solo album Quavo Huncho in 2018, the star has since worked with huge industry names including Drake, Post Malone, Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber and more. Earning many award nominations and wins along the way, he has become one of the biggest names in rap music.

Also on the line-up - which already includes Luude, Nle Choppa and Sigma - are drum and bass kings Delta Heavy. Having sold out every show they’ve ever played in New Zealand, the duo, consisting of Ben Hall and Simon James, will play a massive set for the North Island leg of the festival.

While the South Island will miss out on seeing the English stars, who are known for their hits White Flag and Fun House, it’s not all bad news. Bay Dreams has announced a very special act will take to the Queenstown stage on January 5.

It’s been announced Aotearoa’s rising rap king Wax Mustang - real name Hamish Calder - will join the impressive line-up, where he is set to perform his hottest hits, such as Bones and Sunrise.

Rising rap king Wax Mustang, AKA Hamish Calder, will play at Bay Dreams in Queenstown.

Bay Dreams has previously taken place in Tauranga and Nelson. However, new management and brand evolution has resulted in the festival relocating their South Island show to Queenstown’s Events Centre.

Since the festival’s establishment in 2016, it has seen some huge names take over the stage, including Cardi B, Diplo, Flume and Machine Gun Kelly, among many more.

THE LOWDOWN

Who: Quavo, Delta Heavy, Wax Mustang and more

Where: Tauranga and Queenstown

When: January 3 and 5

Tickets: On sale now