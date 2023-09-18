Bay Dreams 2024 line-up: International and local acts announced

The main stage at Bay Dreams 2023. Photo / Joel McDowell

Big-name artists will be performing at next year’s Bay Dreams.

Bay Dreams North would be held on January 3 at the Wharepai Domain for the first time since it was launched in 2016 and would be leaving Mercury Baypark in Mount Maunganui. An organiser said this new venue has a smaller capacity but will have more shade, shorter queues and would be a more “premium offering”.

Bay Dreams South would also be moving from Nelsonto Queenstown.

About 15,000 people attended this year’s festival, headlined by American DJ Diplo, at Trustpower Baypark on January 3, which had a limit of 18,000 tickets. Before Covid-19, the festival could sell out the venue.

US rapper NLE Choppa will headline at both Bay Dreams North and South, with the 20-year-old’s show in Tauranga being his first time performing in New Zealand.

He will be joined by Kelis, the artist behind 2003 hit Milkshake who is making a comeback and recently performed at Glastonbury, along with hip-hop artist Destroy Lonely, who will be debuting their live act, while Yelawolf will return for a third time.

There will also be a range of local and international electronic artists, including Australia’s Luude, whose record went platinum in New Zealand.

International acts DJ Riton, drum and bass duo Sigma, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Vibe Chemistry b2b Alcemist, Lucille Croft, and multi-genre DJ Skepsis will also be appearing.

Festival CEO Toby Burrows said there would be a large selection of New Zealand-based artists for both shows, with most from within the Bay of Plenty region, for the Tauranga show.

Half are “hot, new upcoming talent”, with the balance being experienced stalwarts of Bay Dreams, he said.

“It has always been an important part of the festival to include a generous amount of local talent.”

Bay Dreams festival director Mitch Lowe said they were “extremely excited to launch into this new era of Bay Dreams”.

He said there would still be the “high-tier production” the festival was known for, but with new “picturesque” venues.

Lowe said the diverse line-up would “create the dream multi-genre day out”.

Promoter Carwyn Williams said they wanted to run a festival surrounded by trees “with beautiful natural shade” which was also within walking distance of town, with convenient transport options.

Wharepai Domain was the “natural fit”.

Tickets are on sale from September 20 at 7pm. There would be a Spark presale two days earlier at 7pm for Spark customers only.

The local acts performing at Bay Dreams North:

TwoFold b2b Tizza

Jaycen A’mour

Tofushop

Waja

Sushi Mane

Ritz

J-Break

Tom Owen

Slaps

Loader

Whare

Smitt

Trident

Hide ‘N Seek

Hesky

Jae

Degen

Noizzy

Dito

Awoke

Alexa

Miele

Groundhog

Nobby