Festivalgoers are flooding into Baypark as the Bay Dreams festival gets underway.
About 15,000 people are expected at the Mount Maunganui music event, headlined by 10-time Grammy-nominated American DJ Diplo.
VIP tickets have sold out with general admission tickets “almost gone”, according to the event’s Instagram today.
This morning’s weather was sunny, overcast and breezy.
The first acts took to the four stages just after midday, with entertainment scheduled through to 10.30pm.
Attendees Max Walker, Harmony Lucas and Jarrel Johnson came from Taupō for the event.
They were most excited to see US rapper Denzel Curry and Diplo play and were looking forward to “the vibe and the music”, Walker said.
”It should be a good night.”
Isabella and Erik, who only wanted to be known by their first names, came with friends Sam and Jacynta from Auckland.
The group were spending about a week in Mount Maunganui and were most excited to see Denzel Curry.
Jono Spence and Casie Glentworth, both 18, came from Whanganui with a group of friends for the event and were excited to be at one of their first big festivals.
”A couple of us only just turned 18 so we’re fresh,” Spence said.
They were looking forward to seeing Sticky Fingers and Diplo.
On the lineup, Spence said: “I only really noticed three or four of them but it’s still exciting to be able to come and see who I can see, and maybe I’ll find someone I like and [play] it on the way home on Thursday,” he said with a laugh.
The lineup features Sticky Fingers, Hybrid Minds, Freddie Gibbs, OneFour, SG Lewis, Elderbrook, BOU, A.M.C, 1991, S.P.Y, A Little Sound and V O E.
Headliner Diplo has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest artists including Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber and Sia, and has headlined many of the biggest festivals in the world.
Road closures
- Truman Lane will be closed until 7am on Wednesday, but access to the transfer station will be maintained.
- The Tauranga Eastern Link, State Highway 2, will be closed from 8pm on Tuesday to 1am on Wednesday between the Te Maunga interchange and Sandhurst Drive.
- Exeter St’s SH2 link will also be closed until 1am on Wednesday.