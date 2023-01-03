Elipsa performs on the main stage at Bay Dreams in Mount Maungaui. Photo / Megan Wilson

Festivalgoers are flooding into Baypark as the Bay Dreams festival gets underway.

About 15,000 people are expected at the Mount Maunganui music event, headlined by 10-time Grammy-nominated American DJ Diplo.

VIP tickets have sold out with general admission tickets “almost gone”, according to the event’s Instagram today.

This morning’s weather was sunny, overcast and breezy.

The first acts took to the four stages just after midday, with entertainment scheduled through to 10.30pm.

Attendees Max Walker, Harmony Lucas and Jarrel Johnson came from Taupō for the event.

They were most excited to see US rapper Denzel Curry and Diplo play and were looking forward to “the vibe and the music”, Walker said.

Max Walker, Jarrel Johnson and Harmony Lucas from Taupō at Bay Dreams. Photo / Megan Wilson

”It should be a good night.”

Isabella and Erik, who only wanted to be known by their first names, came with friends Sam and Jacynta from Auckland.

The group were spending about a week in Mount Maunganui and were most excited to see Denzel Curry.

Jacynta, Sam, Erik and Isabella from Auckland at Bay Dreams in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Megan Wilson

Jono Spence and Casie Glentworth, both 18, came from Whanganui with a group of friends for the event and were excited to be at one of their first big festivals.

”A couple of us only just turned 18 so we’re fresh,” Spence said.

They were looking forward to seeing Sticky Fingers and Diplo.

On the lineup, Spence said: “I only really noticed three or four of them but it’s still exciting to be able to come and see who I can see, and maybe I’ll find someone I like and [play] it on the way home on Thursday,” he said with a laugh.

Jono Spence and Casie Glentworth, both 18, travelled to Mount Maunganui from Whanganui.





The lineup features Sticky Fingers, Hybrid Minds, Freddie Gibbs, OneFour, SG Lewis, Elderbrook, BOU, A.M.C, 1991, S.P.Y, A Little Sound and V O E.

Headliner Diplo has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest artists including Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber and Sia, and has headlined many of the biggest festivals in the world.





