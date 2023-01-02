UK reggae legends UB40 play Tauranga's Wharepai Domain tomorrow midway through their six-date New Zealand tour. Photo / Supplied

Reggae band UB40 will take the stage in Tauranga tomorrow as part of their six-date New Zealand tour.

The British group have returned to New Zealand to celebrate their 40th anniversary and will perform hits at coming shows in Tauranga, Nelson and Queenstown. The band’s date with Tauranga is on January 4 at Wharepai Domain, after already playing shows in Napier, New Plymouth and Matakana.

Rock bands Jefferson Starship and Dragon complete a triple bill throughout the tour.

The Bay of Plenty Times spoke with founding member Robin Campbell and new lead singer Matt Doyle about touring again after Covid-19 lockdowns and their unique New Zealand following.

This tour was “one of many return visits” for Campbell, who was excited to see a “few old friends” who turned up to every show.

“I love New Zealand and the fanatical following we have had. They love their reggae, and they love UB40 so it’s always a pleasure,” he said.

“You know they’re fanatical just by the way they sing all the songs back to you. It’s always special to come back.

“We get treated like royalty. We have just as many hits - if not more - in New Zealand than we have in any other country other than the UK.”

Audience members will get to hear classic hits like Food for Thought, 1 in 10, Red Red Wine, Kingston Town and Can’t Help Falling In Love With You, along with tracks from the latest releases For the Many and Bigga Baggariddim.

Campbell said people could also expect to hear some tracks from their album UB45 set to be released in 2023.

“We have a party wherever we go. We like an audience that dances and sings with us. Of course, we will be playing the hits they expect to hear, but also we are continually recording new material,” he said.

“We ain’t no cabaret act - we aren’t just going to play old stuff. We like to mix it up and get their approval.”

He said the band were “dying to get out on the road again” after their 2020 shows around the world were cancelled due to Covid-19. In that time they produced the Bigga Baggariddim, he said.

“Because we were locked down for nearly a year without being able to move it enabled us to do that album, but we got stir-crazy as well. You just start climbing the walls. It’s like a holiday at first but after a couple of months you start to itch.

“Next year we will be touring solid - because we can now because we are allowed to. That’s what we are going to do - hopefully with as little time off as possible. We intend to make up for lost time.”

Asked if he had any specific memories of performing in Tauranga, he said it was hard to recall shows in specific locales after more than four decades of touring.

“There are standout shows of course - but it is difficult to remember specific towns. It all kind of melds into one at the end. I don’t generally remember venues until I go back to them.”

Campbell said he could not wait to tour around the country with Doyle - who had never been to New Zealand - and give fans an “introduction to our new man”.

Doyle, who used to be part of Birmingham pop-reggae band Kioko, said New Zealand was a country he had always been “desperate to get out to”.

“I can’t wait to play in front of a New Zealand crowd. It’s the first time for me and the first of many.”

The band have achieved more than 40 top-40 hits in their native Britain, and with international sales of over 100 million records, are one of the biggest UK music acts of all time.

After four decades of success including their hit singles, international stadium tours and festival headline slots, the band suffered the loss of founder member, lyricist and lead sax player Brian Travers, who lost his battle with cancer in 2021.

UB40 are founder members Robin Campbell (vocals and guitar), Earl Falconer (bass, vocal), Jimmy Brown (drums) and Norman Hassan (percussion, vocals) with new lead vocalist Matt Doyle.

Tour dates - UB40 with Jefferson Starship and Dragon

Wednesday, January 4 - Wharepai Domain - Tauranga

Friday, January 6 - Trafalgar Park - Nelson

Saturday, January 7 - Queenstown Polo- Queenstown