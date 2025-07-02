Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga residents fear for safety after multiple crashes on busy street

Alisha Evans
By
Local Democracy Reporter - Bay of Plenty·SunLive·
5 mins to read

A car crashed into the retaining wall of Mike's Courtney Rd home. Photo / Supplied

A car crashed into the retaining wall of Mike's Courtney Rd home. Photo / Supplied

Locals on a busy Tauranga street fear someone will die before anything substantial is done to improve safety on a bend notorious for crashes.

Three times in the past year, a car has ploughed into the retaining wall of Mike’s home on Courtney Rd in Gate Pā.

Courtney Rd

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times