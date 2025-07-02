A car crashed into the retaining wall of Mike's Courtney Rd home. Photo / Supplied
Locals on a busy Tauranga street fear someone will die before anything substantial is done to improve safety on a bend notorious for crashes.
Three times in the past year, a car has ploughed into the retaining wall of Mike’s home on Courtney Rd in Gate Pā.
Courtney Rdruns between two shopping centres on Cameron Rd and Fraser St, with Mike’s house on a hill between two corners.
The street has a long history of crashes. Mike, who didn’t want his surname published, said he lived there for 16 years and in that time, four crashes had done damage. There had also been countless smaller accidents, including cars mounting the kerb.
The council’s acting safety and sustainability manager, Karen Hay, said that because of the high cost of physical safety measures, the council evaluated requests based on vehicle speeds, traffic volumes, accessibility, and crash data.
This was to ensure all safety concerns were addressed fairly and equitably, she said.
“Areas where deaths or serious injuries have occurred are given higher priority.”
Two non-injury crashes and one minor-injury crash had been reported on the Courtney Rd bend in the past five years, said Hay.
But the council relied on crash data from police, and they did not attend all incidents, she said.
After an investigation, lower-cost safety improvements were planned for installation in August or September, Hay said.