The village was named Te Āhuru Mōwai o Hiria, meaning the sanctuary of Hiria.
Hiria Wills, of Ngāi Tamawhariua hapū, and her husband Vic were residents of the original elder village in the 1980s.
They did not have children so Ngāi Tamawhariua hapū kaumatua gifted the village the name to keep their memory alive.
Ngāi Tamawhariua hapū chairman Hone Winder-Murray said the three housing blocks were named after the maunga they faced, Kaimai, Mauao and Hikurangi.
Māori principles had been incorporated into the design and the brickwork patterns were inspired by tukutuku panels at Te Rereatukāhia Marae.
Winder-Murray said the village was a “monumentally beautiful thing on the landscape of Katikati”.
Western Bay of Plenty Mayor James Denyer said the village came in under budget but did not disclose the final cost.
He said providing safe, secure and affordable housing was one of the most effective ways to enhance people’s lives.
“These new homes are about more than just the buildings themselves. They represent the kind of community we want to be, a community that values its elders, supports their wellbeing, and creates spaces where people can live with dignity and connection.”
Denyer said the opening of the village was a special day for Katikati.