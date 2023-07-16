The Taupō Summer Concert in full swing.

It’s going to be a great summer in New Zealand.

One of the country’s most believed calendar events of the summer, the Summer Concert Tour has unveiled their exciting 2024 line-up and there is something for everyone but mostly for 80s and 90s music lovers.

Headlining the three shows which will take place in Taupō, Hamilton and Auckland, is one of the UK’s most successful bands, Simple Minds. Known for their hits such as Don’t You (Forget About Me), Waterfront and Promised You A Miracle, the tour marks the first time the band has returned to the country since 2017.

But they aren’t the only band you’ll be singing well into the night with. Other acts include the Scottish rock band, Texas, who earned rave reviews after their performance at Glastonbury this year. You’ll no doubt know plenty of their tunes as they have earned spots on the NZ Top 40 charts multiple times with their 80s and 90s hits I Don’t Want A Lover and Say What You Want.

Simple Minds.

Another iconic band taking the stage is Collective Soul. They were formed in 1992 and reached the NZ Top 40 many times in the 90s with their beloved tunes like The World I Know and Shine.

Finally, the show will see an electric performance from Pseudo Echo. They were originally meant to take the stage at the 2021 tour but as many fans recall, it was sadly cancelled due to Covid restrictions. Thankfully, the time has come for the popular band to play all their iconic songs such as Funky Town and Beat For You for their Kiwi fans.

It comes after the beloved music festival revealed they leaving one major location off the list during their tour next year.

Pseudo Echo will play the Summer Tour 2024 in January.

Following the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, the show’s organisers have revealed they will not be returning to the Coromandel next year due to infrastructure issues.

In a statement issued to the Herald, Greenstone Entertainment CEO, Amanda Calvert said, “We love the Coromandel region,” and noted they have a 10-year agreement in place with Thames-Coromandel District Council for the Whitianga Summer Concert.

Despite this, they were unable to commit to a 2024 concert in the area as construction is due to begin on State Highway 25A’s new bridge and have come to an agreement with the council that a one-year break will “allow time for the planned new infrastructure to bed in.”

Replacing the Whitianga show will be the one-off concert at Claudelands Oval in Hamilton and will include the same show format and line-up as the two other concerts included in the nationwide tour.

The Taupō Summer Concert will take place on Saturday, January 27, and the Hamilton show will take place on Sunday, January 28.

As for the South Island concert punters, the highly anticipated Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert in Queenstown also falls on a long weekend taking place on Waitangi weekend, Saturday, February 3.

The Summer Concert tour has become an iconic part of the New Zealand summer festival season with previous shows seeing Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Gin Wigmore, Billy Idol and Smash Mouth among many others perform on Kiwi soil for an unforgettable live outdoor music show.

LOWDOWN:

What: Summer Concert Tour 2024

Who: Simple Minds, Texas, Collective Soul and Pseudo Echo

When: January 27, 28 and February 3

Tickets: Greenstone Club member sale starts 7am Wednesday July 19

General ticket sale starts 7am Friday July 21