Sir Dave Dobbyn performs at this year's Synthony in the Domain at the Auckland War Memorial Domain.

After this year’s success, Auckland’s Domain will once again be transformed to host boutique-style music on February 10 for Synthony in the Domain.

Revealing the star-studded line up this morning, the festival’s promoters have promised an event you “can’t miss”.

The core of the festival will be the Synthony No.5 conducted by Sarah Grace Williams, with guest performances from talented and in demand musicians including the multi-platinum UK drum and bass gurus Rudimental.

Elsewhere the festival, which will be split across two stages, will also include performances from local favourites Fat Freddy’s Drop, Australian legend John Butler, sky-rocketing soloist Prins and a new Synthony No.5 set, with more exciting acts yet to be announced.

Synthony in the Domain at the Auckland War Memorial Domain will return in 2024.

Duco Touring founder David Higgins told the Herald: “The magic that is Synthony continues to go from strength to strength.”

He said more than 20,000 fans flocked to last year’s Synthony in the Domain and “this year with the support of our presenting partner, ManukaPharm, we expect it to grow beyond 30,000”.

Inspired by the annual Hyde Park summer concert series in London, next year’s event will again be family friendly, with fans able to relax under the stars in the general admission area, open to all ages. Or could avoid the younger crowd and dance on the grass in the premium area or kick back in the General Capital VIP Garden, which are both reserved for festival goers aged 18 and over.

Since its 2017 debut, Synthony has become a very popular multi-city tour around New Zealand and the world with February’s event just another example of why it’s so beloved by its army of loyal fans.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 21.

Lowdown

What: Synthony in the Domain

Who: Rudimental, Fat Freddy’s Drop, John Butler, Prins + more to be announced

When: February 10

Tickets: Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 21 at 10am.