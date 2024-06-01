Jennifer Lopez was due to embark on her This Is Me... Live tour in July, but the concerts are no longer going ahead as she takes time off to be with her “children, family and close friends”. Photo / AP

Jennifer Lopez has made a difficult decision amid news she and her husband of two years, Ben Affleck, are headed for divorce.

The 54-year-old singer was due to embark on her This Is Me... Live tour in July, but the Daily Mail has revealed the concerts are no longer going ahead.

A statement for the Jenny From the Block singer’s representatives noted the star is “taking time off” to be with her “children, family and close friends”.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been married for two years but rumours are swirling the pair may be heading for divorce. Photo / AP

The A-lister then followed up the news with an exclusive message to fans on her OntheJLo website, where she said she feels “completely heartsick”.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” the Hustlers star began.

“Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.

“I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time.”

A source told the British news outlet it was a “difficult decision” for Lopez but she felt it was time for a break despite the tour reportedly selling a satisfactory number of tickets.

Jennifer Lopez says she is "completely heartsick and devastated" about having to cancel her tour. Photo / AP

It comes after speculation ticket sales had not been going well when the tour was promoted as a support act for her recent album. However, upon news it was a greatest hits tour, tickets reportedly began selling in larger quantities.

The cancellation of the tour comes days after sources close to Lopez and Affleck, 51, revealed the current status of their relationship after intense speculation the pair are headed for divorce.

Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her tour ‘This Is Me... Live’ to “spend time with her children, family and close friends.” pic.twitter.com/GhWvLs0QoV — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 31, 2024

Speaking to People magazine, an insider claimed the couple – who first dated in 2002 – are living apart just months after purchasing their US$60 million ($98.4m) home in Los Angeles.

“They’re still living separately,” the source said. “She’s back in LA for tour rehearsals. She seems okay. She’s very focused on work.”

Meanwhile, friends and family of Lopez and Affleck are reportedly torn over whether the infamous “Bennifer” will make it through their alleged rough patch.