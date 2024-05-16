Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of "This Is Me... Now: A Love Story" in February. Photo / AP

Two years after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot, rumours are swirling that the A-listers are heading for divorce.

Speaking to In Touch earlier this week, a source close to the stars claimed they are “unable to make it work” and are considering divorce.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider alleged. They added that Affleck has moved out of their US$60 million (NZ$98m) home, continuing to state: “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out, and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for,” the source said. “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening of "Marry Me". Photo / AP

The couple has rarely been seen together this year, with their most recent appearance being on Wednesday to celebrate the premiere of Lopez’s latest film The Mother in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood stars looked tense during their first outing in over a month, with a lip reader telling Daily Mail, Lopez appeared to ask her husband if her top was “showing too much”, to which he allegedly replied that it was fine.

Lopez appeared to have a frown during their exchange and after posing for the cameras, Affleck was allegedly seen to be saying “done”.

The couple - who first dated in 2002 to 2004 - have caused speculation about a separation for months now after multiple seemingly tense exchanges have been caught on camera.

While attending the 2023 Grammy Awards, the pair appeared to be caught in an argument. Affleck later denied the claims, stating the situation as a typical “husband-and-wife thing”.

“I saw [Grammy host Trevor Noah approach] and I was like, ‘Oh, God,’ they were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling,” he told Hollywood Reporter in an interview after the event.

“I leaned into her and I was like, ‘As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.’”

“You better f***ing not leave,” Lopez then warned him as he looked miserable on camera.

Affleck said he “didn’t keep up” with what was going on during the Grammys. “My wife does, obviously. And yeah, it is your wife’s work event.”

But overall he admitted he “had a good time at the Grammys”.

The couple have looked tense during their recent outings. Photo / Getty Images

Lopez also co-chaired the Met Gala on May 6 without Affleck as her date. Daily Mail reported the actor was absent as he was working.

The couple do not share any children together, however they have five children between them. As well as Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, 16, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, Affleck shares daughters Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and son Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife and actress Jennifer Garner.