Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's second child introduced themselves as Fin. Photos / Christ Church United Methodist

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's second child introduced themselves as Fin. Photos / Christ Church United Methodist

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s second child introduced themselves with a new name at a memorial service for Garner’s father over the weekend.

The ex-couple’s middle child, 15, who formerly went by Seraphina Rose, read a Bible verse during the service for their grandfather at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston, West Virginia last Saturday.

It marked the first time the Hollywood stars’ child has introduced themselves publicly with the name Fin.

Fin was formerly known as Seraphina Rose. Photo / Christ Church United Methodist

The funeral service was livestreamed on Facebook to honour Garner’s father William Jack Garner, who died the previous week at the age of 85.

Following the other grandchildren, Fin stepped up to the lectern and introduced themselves, saying, “Hello, my name is Fin Affleck,” before reading Proverbs 16:8 from the Bible: “Better is a little with righteousness than a large income with injustice”.

Jennifer Garner first announced her father’s death on Instagram in an emotional post last Monday.

“We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanor and quiet strength,” she wrote. “For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith.”

Fin is Garner’s second child with Ben Affleck. The former couple are also parents to Violet Anne, 18, and Samuel, 15.

A hint at their new name came days earlier, when Fin was photographed hugging their mother goodbye at a school bus stop in Brentwood, Los Angeles. The name “Fin” was visibly embroidered on their backpack.

Garner and Affleck split up in 2015, finalising their divorce by 2018, but remain friends.

Affleck went on to reunite with and then marry Jennifer Lopez in 2022. Lopez’s own daughter Emme Maribel Muniz uses gender-neutral pronouns, and is good friends with step-sibling Fin.

Lopez introduced Emme’s pronouns at the LA Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala in June 2022, where they both performed.

Fin's parents Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner split in 2015. Photo / AP

“[The last time] we performed together was in a big stadium like this, and I ask them to sing with me all the time but they won’t,” Lopez said at the time.

“So, this is a very special occasion, because they’re very, very busy and booked and pricey. They cost me when they come out, but they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time.”