Jennifer Lopez and Emme visited the Louvre in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Emme, the child of Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony, has made a rare appearance during a recent trip to Paris.

The gender-neutral 16-year-old has rarely been spotted in recent years, choosing instead to stay out of the spotlight. However, Emme and Lopez were all smiles when leaving the Louvre Museum earlier this week.

Page Six reported the pair were seen with serious looks on their faces when paparazzi took an interest in them. However, they made the most of their museum tour by keeping their team of security guards close by.

The duo were reportedly seen holding hands and laughing with each other during their private tour of the famous French museum.

Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme, 16, spotted holding hands in Paris https://t.co/G6jlZrYtWl pic.twitter.com/zJ6UKiAUNo — Page Six (@PageSix) May 11, 2024

JLo has previously opened up about her child Emme and their twin brother Max’s dislike of the spotlight.

In 2022, while speaking with Vogue, the actress and singer said her teenagers once asked to go to the flea market without her and her now-husband Ben Affleck.

“I was like, ‘Oh, you want me and Ben to come?’” she explained. “They said, ‘You know, it’s such a thing when you go, Mom.’”

While Lopez admitted she could understand why her twins felt that way, she said the comment “hurt my feelings”.

“I get it. They want time with their friends when they aren’t being watched and followed and photographed. It’s a thing. Nobody’s complaining, but it’s a thing.”

Lopez has shared custody of her children with Anthony since the former couple divorced in 2014, 10 years after they tied the knot.

The A-lister recently rekindled her early noughties romance with Affleck.

The couple do not share any children together, however they have five children between them. As well as Lopez’s twins, Affleck shares daughters Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and son Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife and actress Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cruise on the Seine River with their children in Paris (July 23, 2022) pic.twitter.com/fk9ZHOZoWK — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) July 23, 2022

Lopez appeared on Today last year where she spoke about the actor’s role as a step-father, admitting he is “wonderful”.

“He’s a wonderful, wonderful father and father figure to them as well because he has his own three beautiful children and then there’s us,” she said.

She continued to say her twins have become close with the star, adding: “He really steps up to the challenge of what [being a stepfather] is and what that means and they love him.”