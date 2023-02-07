Jennifer Lopez snaps at husband Ben Affleck at the Grammys. Video / Tiktok

The Grammys have been a cite of much conversation and controversy over the past few days.

Harry Styles doing jumping jacks in a tinsel onesie was the hot topic amongst lunchtime chatter. However, second on the list was most notably the question: what on earth were Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck saying in their seemingly ‘tense’ tête-à-tête .

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pose during the 65th Grammy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Now, answers have been provided and the conversation has been revealed, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

It seems the Jenny from the Block songstress was in the know about her husband’s ’miserable’ facial expressions during the awards on Sunday night, which quickly went viral on every social media platform. What followed was a public scolding from Lopez and fans scratching their heads as to what could have possibly been exchanged between the newly-weds.

According to a lip reader who spoke to the Daily Mail, Lopez told Affleck to “stop”. She then continued, “Look more friendly. Look motivated.”

“I might,” Affleck replied, according to the interpreter.

Despite Affleck’s resting grump face, a source claims the couple were in good spirits throughout the evening. Lopez quickly turned to social media to do a PR clean-up the next day and insisted she had the ‘best time’ with the Argo actor.

“Always the best time with my love, my husband,” she captioned on a video on Instagram.

However, the post didn’t quite convince JLo’s fans, with many sure that there was trouble in paradise.

“I don’t know but I get vibes from those two that seem off,” wrote one fan, while another noted, “Ben doesn’t seem happy.”

“The pictures and video I saw did not portray happiness,” a third added.

“Great PR since the whole world saw the energy and its written all over your face darling, your shine has gone, and he looks forced to play along,” a fourth follower observed. “Maybe stay off the cameras and work on yourselves, separately and together. You’ll don’t look happy. Can’t hide energy!”

Jennifer Lopez was announced as a surprise presenter at the Grammys, handing out the award for best pop vocal album, which went to Harry Styles for Harry’s House.

Both her and her husband didn’t make an appearance on the red carpet.