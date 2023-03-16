Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the 65th Grammy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Ben Affleck says the 2023 Grammys were a “take your husband to work day” situation.

The Hollywood star has finally revealed what really happened in the moment cameras caught him and Jennifer Lopez appearing to get into an argument at the awards show, reports the New York Post.

Affleck recalled the situation as a typical “husband-and-wife thing”.

Ben Affleck is every guy at his wife’s work party #Grammys2023 #grammys pic.twitter.com/ge0X0IiKnC — Jeff Dwoskin Has A Podcast (@bigmacher) February 6, 2023

“I saw [Grammy host Trevor Noah approach] and I was like, ‘Oh, God,’ they were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling,” he told the Hollywood Reporter in a new interview.

“I leaned into her and I was like, ‘As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.’”

“You better f***ing not leave,” Lopez then warned him as he looked miserable on camera.

Affleck said he “didn’t keep up” with what was going on during the Grammys. “My wife does, obviously. And yeah, it is your wife’s work event.”

But overall he admitted he “had a good time at the Grammys”.

“My wife was going, and I thought, ‘Well, there’ll be good music. It might be fun.’”

But Lopez seems to be used to her husband’s resting face, recently making fun of his “happy face” in a trailer for his newest movie Air.

Affleck has been to countless award shows and been “drunk a bunch. Nobody ever once said I’m drunk”.

“[But at the Grammys] they were like, ‘He’s drunk.’ And I thought that’s interesting. That raises a whole other thing about whether or not it’s wise to acknowledge addiction because there’s a lot of compassion, but there is still a tremendous stigma, which is often quite inhibiting.”

Affleck has struggled with alcohol addiction in the past but has since recovered.

The star has previously appeared to blame his unhappy marriage to ex-wife Jennifer Garner for his drinking problem, claiming, “I probably still would’ve been drinking” if he was still with her.

He’s now married to Lopez, having tied the knot in July 2022. The couple co-parent five children from their previous marriages and are reportedly set to move into a US$96 million ($155m) Pacific Palisades estate.