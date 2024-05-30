Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pose for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in 2021. Photo / AP

Sources close to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have revealed the current status of their relationship amid claims the pair are headed for divorce.

Speaking to People magazine, an insider claimed the couple - who first dated in 2002, are “still living separately” just months after purchasing their US$60 million ($98.4m) home in Los Angeles.

“They’re still living separately,” the source revealed. “She’s back in LA for tour rehearsals. She seems okay. She’s very focused on work.”

Meanwhile, friends and family of Lopez, 50 and Affleck, 51 are reportedly torn over whether the infamous “Bennifer” will make it through their alleged rough patch.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the premiere of 'This Is Me... Now: A Love Story' in February 2024. Photo / AP

“Some believe they can work it out with time and effort, pointing to their deep bond. Others think the relationship has run its course,” a source told US Weekly.

Claiming Affleck - who has been spotted without his wedding ring multiple times over the past month - has “checked out” of the relationship, another source said the two are on “completely different pages” and that “the honeymoon phase has worn off”.

It’s understood the couple have rarely been in the same city this year as Lopez filmed her upcoming movie Kiss of the Spider Woman, while Affleck has been based in Los Angeles filming the sequel to his 2016 Netflix film, The Accountant.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rarely been seen together this year. Photo / AP

Lopez is also preparing to embark on her This Is Me… Now 30-date tour which begins in June.

“Jennifer had started ramping up her work commitments and prepping for her tour,” the insider told the US outlet. “She’s very focused on work and overextends herself.”

It comes as Lopez appeared at a press conference in Mexico City last week to promote her new film, Atlas, when she was asked point blank whether the divorce rumours were “real”.

At first, the 54-year-old star attempted to laugh off the question, before her co-star Simu Lu tried to shut down the probing by sternly stating, “Okay, we’re not doing that.”

Lopez then turned to the reporter telling them, “You know better than that.”

According to the source, Affleck has “come to his senses” after falling madly in love with Lopez, and feels his head is “clear” now.

“He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”

The couple first met on the set of the American romantic crime comedy Gigli in the early 2000s, the pair officially began dating in 2002, and were engaged to be married until their separation in 2004 — of which Lopez later confessed was because they “crumbled under the pressure”.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen out and about on March 30, 2024 in New York, New York. Photo / Getty Images

In the 20 years they spent apart, Lopez was married to Marc Anthony between 2004 and 2014 with the pair welcoming their now-16-year-old twins, Max and Emme. Meanwhile, Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005 and welcomed three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11, before separating in 2018.

While Lopez and Affleck didn’t make things official again until 2021, they caught the attention of fans in 2015 during a flirty exchange at the Oscars. Affleck reportedly “whispered in her ear” while, to the delight of fans, Lopez playfully “swatted his arm”.

Nothing came of the exchange until 2021, when the pair made headlines throughout the world with their reunion, going on to marry in 2022.