Ben Affleck (left) and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly heading for divorce. Photo / AP

Ben Affleck has made a brutal move amid news he and his wife of two years, Jennifer Lopez, are struggling to keep their marriage on track.

The Daily Mail has reported the 51-year-old actor was seen without his wedding ring multiple times over the weekend, including while attending his son’s basketball game with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Despite the noticeable absence, by Sunday, the outlet reported the star had his ring back on.

While arriving at his US$100,000-a-month ($163,072) rental - which he is rumoured to be staying at after allegedly moving out of he and Lopez’s home “several weeks ago” - he could be seen reaching out of the car, sporting a silver band on his ring finger.

Ben Affleck's Wedding Ring Is Back, Jen Garner Visits Amid J Lo Marriage Drama | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/1JSiHipO9f — TMZ (@TMZ) May 19, 2024

A source later told US Weekly while the couple have not separated, they “are having issues in their marriage”.

“They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.”

It comes after The View panellist Joy Behar weighed in on the rumours during a recent episode of the show, stating the couple’s biggest problem is they shouldn’t be “shouting [their] love from the rooftops”.

“My advice is keep your mouth shut,” she said on the show. Behar also jokingly confessed she doesn’t tell her husband she loves him in public.

“I don’t say it in private either, but still,” she quipped. “Telling everybody how much you love each other and writing it on Instagram and on Facebook, and then you get a divorce and everybody says, ‘Oh, you see!?’”

Affleck and Lopez were seen together in public for the first time last week after over a month of solo outings. The couple attended a school production for Fin, Affleck’s 15 year old child, who uses the pronoun “they”.

Jennifer Lopez (left) and Ben Affleck have rarely been seen together this year. Photo / AP

Speaking to Perez Hilton, a source said “nothing would have stopped them coming together for the kids” and “the marriage drama comes second”.

“They are putting on a united front. Jen showed up with Emme to support Fin. Emme’s super-attached to Fin, so it’s only natural that Jen, no matter what she’s going through with Ben, was there.”

Lopez also added fuel to the fire over the weekend after the On The Floor songstress “liked” an Instagram post which explained traits in a partner that could see a relationship turn unhealthy.

The post said “you cannot build a healthy relationship with somebody” who “lacks integrity and emotional safety”, “doesn’t respect your time”, has no “communication skills” and doesn’t possess a strong sense of who they are.

While it is not known which slide of the post struck a chord with the Maid in Manhattan actor, the creator, @yourcourageouscomeback, shared a detailed description of each relationship red flag in the carousel.

While the initial post was shared in March, the relationship expert confirmed Lopez only engaged with the post on Thursday.

Meanwhile, an insider close to the couple reportedly told In Touch the Good Will Hunting actor had moved out of the home he shares with Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in 2022. Photo / On the JLO

“The writing is on the wall - it’s over,” the source said. “They’re headed for a divorce - and for once, [Affleck’s] not to blame.”

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out, and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for.

“They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Lopez and Affleck first started dated between 2002-2004 before parting ways. They rekindled their love in 2021 before walking down the aisle in 2022.