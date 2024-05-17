Speculation is swirling about the marriage of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez after she “liked” an Instagram post about what may make a relationship turn unhealthy. Photo / AP

Jennifer Lopez has added fuel to the fire as speculation continues to swirl about her marriage to Ben Affleck.

This week, the On The Floor songstress “liked” an Instagram post which explained the traits of a partner that could see a relationship turn unhealthy.

In the post, it said that “you cannot build a healthy relationship with somebody” who “lacks integrity and emotional safety”, “doesn’t respect your time”, has no “communication skills” and doesn’t possess a strong sense of who they are.

While it is not known which slide of the post struck a chord with the Maid in Manhattan actor, the creator, @yourcourageouscomeback, shared a detailed description of each relationship red flag in the carousel.

She revealed that being with someone who lacks integrity can lead to “trust” issues emerging in a relationship and can create an “environment of fear, anxiety, and emotional instability”.

She went on to say that without the ability to communicate properly, relationships will lack “empathy and connection”.

A source told In Touch that Ben Affleck has moved out of the home he shares with Jennifer Lopez. Photo / Getty Images

Finally, the social media user shared that if a partner “doesn’t know who they are or what they want” there is no “stability or foundation for growth” in the relationship.

While the initial post was shared in March, the relationship expert confirmed that Lopez only engaged with the post on Thursday.

Meanwhile, an insider close to the couple reportedly told In Touch that the Good Will Hunting actor moved out of the home he shares with Lopez.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the source said. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out, and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for.

“They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Jennifer Lopez attended the Met Gala in New York this month alone, sparking speculation about her marriage to Ben Affleck. Photo / Getty Images

Speculation regarding the couple’s troubled marriage started swirling two weeks ago when Lopez attended the Met Gala solo.

An insider told TMZ that Affleck could not be at the celebrity-studded fashion event because he was filming The Accountant 2.

However, Affleck attended Netflix’s Tom Brady roast, which was filmed the night before the Met Gala on May 5.

Lopez was spotted earlier this week looking at houses with her longtime friend and producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, in Beverly Hills – without Affleck.