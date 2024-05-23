Jennifer Lopez has responded to a direct question about her marriage to Ben Affleck. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez had a brutal response to a reporter who asked about her and Ben Affleck’s relationship status.

The multi-talented A-lister appeared at a press conference in Mexico City earlier this week to promote her new film, Atlas, when she was asked point blank whether the divorce rumours were “real”.

At first the 54-year-old star attempted to laugh off the question, before her co-star Simu Lu tried to shut down the probing by sternly stating, “Okay, we’re not doing that.”

Lopez then turned to the reporter telling them, “You know better than that.”

Earning an applause from the crowd, the stars continued their press conference with Lu, 35, telling other reporters, “Don’t come in here with that energy, please”.

He later concluded the Q+A panel telling media: “If I could just end on one thing.

“Jen is a producer on this movie and the reason why I’m here and the reason why Sterling [K. Brown] was in this beautiful movie was because Jen cares. Jen cares about things like representation and diversity — and she’s a boss!”

Simu Liu (left), Jennifer Lopez and Brad Peyton pose after a press conference about their new film, Atlas. Photo / Getty Images

A video of the moment quickly made it’s way on to social media with many fans pointing out that the actress looked “hurt” by the journalist’s question.

“She looks so hurt when asked that question. They should just leave her alone,” one person wrote. Another added, “Give her some space!!! She looks very uncomfortable with the question.”

The comments come amid rife speculation that the Hollywood couple are heading for divorce, with sources claiming Lopez has been confiding in Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

The Daily Mail reports the actress — who has remained close with the father of their children since their divorce in 2018 ― has been a close confidant for Lopez, with the two women allegedly afraid Affleck could break his sobriety pledge.

Speaking to the news outlet, a source said, “JLo has been confiding in Jen because she knows that she is one of the only people in the world who would understand what she is going through.

“She has been through it with the same man herself and although the circumstances were quite different, it is still the same man and they both dealt with some of the same issues.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are battling intense speculation that they have split. Photo / AP

Garner and Affleck finalised their divorce in 2018 after 13 years of marriage. The actor confessed to the New York Times only two years later that he felt “shame” and “regret” with the way the pair parted, noting his drinking ultimately created “marital problems”.

Affleck went on to rekindle his early 2000s relationship with Lopez and the pair tied the knot in 2022. Now, an insider has told Page Six, Affleck called his relationship with the On the Floor singer a “fever dream”, alleging the actor is ready to end his marriage to the singer.

According to the source, Affleck has “come to his senses” after falling madly in love with Lopez, and feels his head is “clear” now.

“He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”