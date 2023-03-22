The couple's happiness has been questioned on multiple occasions recently. Photo / Getty Images

The couple's happiness has been questioned on multiple occasions recently. Photo / Getty Images

Tensions are rising between Hollywood’s favourite 2000s couple.

New York Post has reported Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are butting heads as they go through the process of buying a Californian home together.

The couple – dubbed “Bennifer” by fans – tied the knot last year and have reportedly backed out of several property deals as they cannot agree on a home.

It has cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars in inspection fees over the past year with sources close to the couple telling the US news outlet Affleck is trying to buy a US$100 million ($160m) property in Pacific Palisades, California.

“Ben is fighting for it. He really wants this house,” the insider claimed. The Batman actor “loves” the location of the property but despite being in escrow, Lopez reportedly isn’t sold on the eight-bedroom, 14-bathroom property.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married last year. Photo / On the JLO

The property includes a two-bedroom, four-bathroom guest house, a resort-style pool and spa, large outdoor living space and a full-size gym.

The couple backed out of buying a $52m ($83m) property in the same neighbourhood and had already backed out of a Bell-Air home worth $75m ($120m) in March last year.

While the source did not reveal why the couple seem to constantly back out of deals, they said Affleck is not happy with the situation and hopes they will close on the current property they’re looking at.

The happiness of the couple’s relationship has been called into question recently after they appeared to get into an argument at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Ben Affleck is every guy at his wife’s work party #Grammys2023 #grammys pic.twitter.com/ge0X0IiKnC — Jeff Dwoskin Has A Podcast (@bigmacher) February 6, 2023

However, Affleck quickly set the record straight when he spoke to the Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview calling the situation a typical “husband and wife thing”.

“I saw [Grammy host Trevor Noah approach] and I was like, ‘Oh, God,’ they were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling,” he told the Hollywood Reporter in a new interview.

“I leaned into her and I was like, ‘As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor’.”

“You better f***ing not leave,” Lopez then warned him as he looked miserable on camera.

Affleck said he “didn’t keep up” with what was going on during the Grammys. “My wife does, obviously. And yeah, it is your wife’s work event.”

But overall he admitted he “had a good time at the Grammys”.