Bennifer back? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'spending time together' after Alex Rodriguez split

Jennifer Lopez and ex-fiancee Ben Affleck have reportedly been spending time together on multiple occasions, following news of her split with Alex Rodriguez.
According to Page Six, Affleck has been seen a few times visiting his ex-fiancee at her LA home.
To keep it secret, the actor reportedly gets picked up by one of Lopez' cars, then dropped off again after a visit.
"Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house," a witness told the publication.
On one occasion, on April 22, Page Six says Affleck got dropped off by a white SUV at a hotel and the same car later drove Lopez and a business associate to a meeting.
Just days later, on April 28, Affleck was reportedly seen coming out of Lopez's home in Bel Air.
The couple, famously dubbed "Bennifer", were engaged in 2002 then postponed their wedding in 2003, before ending their relationship at the start of 2004.
Lopez went on to declare her breakup with Affleck her first "big heartbreak".
Affleck has recently been dating actress Ana de Armas.
While fans have acted with surprise, according to numerous sources, the pair, who called off their engagement in 2004 have remained close over the years.
"They are friends … they've never not been," a source said.