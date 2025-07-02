yeah so the Lorde CD doesn't work on CD players, particularly car ones and walkmans because the design ain't fit for purpose and Lorde doesn't offer any other CD options. So back to JB Hi Fi I'll have to go for a refund. @LordFoxPuppy any way we can get a not clear disc, or do we have permission to burn it onto a disc we can actually read. #lorde#cd#cdplayer#music
They claimed the CD fell short of the Red Book audio standard that ensures music can be read on the majority of CD players.
“[It] should ... be removed from the market. It’s nothing more than a collectible now for a lot of people.”
Several Reddit users said the situation made the artist’s departure from her last album’s ethos even more obvious.
Described by her as “a celebration of the natural world”, Lorde opted not to sell jewel case CD versions of 2021’s Solar Power as she wanted to avoid making something that would “end up in a landfill in two years”.
“It’s so ironic ... cuz during Solar Power, she didn’t release CDs because she thought they were wasteful and harmed the environment,” one wrote.
“Yet, these are completely useless hunks of plastic.”