She then tried to insert Virgin’s clear disc, but it was rejected and pushed back out.

The CD version of Lorde's new album, 'Virgin', is made of transparent and recyclable plastic.

CDs require reflective layers – usually made of metal – so that a CD player’s laser beam can scan data encoded on the disc and return it to its laser reader.

“The worst part is that this is the only version of the CD,” Elyxir said.

“CDs are for older tech. CDs aren’t a new thing.

“You need to create CDs that are fit-for-purpose for the medium in which they are played on, which is older technology.”

Having gained particular attention on social media, other TikTok users reported the same issues while trying to insert their discs into various different CD players.

“Seems like they didn’t account for this,” one person said.

"yeah so the Lorde CD doesn't work on CD players, particularly car ones and walkmans because the design ain't fit for purpose and Lorde doesn't offer any other CD options. So back to JB Hi Fi I'll have to go for a refund. @LordFoxPuppy any way we can get a not clear disc, or do we have permission to burn it onto a disc we can actually read."

“Pretty disappointing, I know it was for an aesthetic but at least press it on normal CDs too.”

Over on Reddit, a fan wondered whether they’d “been sold DVDs” after their CD player wouldn’t read the disc.

“I put it into the player and it span for a moment, then said ‘no disc’.

“Tried again and it came up with 11 tracks and the runtime, but wouldn’t play.”

They were eventually able to get the disc to work in a different player but questioned what was interfering with the playback.

Another person allegedly tried to play Virgin on a Sony MXD-D3, Acurus ACD 11, McIntosh MVP 831 and Marantz CD6007 but had no success.

Lorde, pictured at the Aotearoa Music Awards on May 29, released 'Virgin' last week. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

They claimed the CD fell short of the Red Book audio standard that ensures music can be read on the majority of CD players.

“[It] should ... be removed from the market. It’s nothing more than a collectible now for a lot of people.”

Several Reddit users said the situation made the artist’s departure from her last album’s ethos even more obvious.

Described by her as “a celebration of the natural world”, Lorde opted not to sell jewel case CD versions of 2021’s Solar Power as she wanted to avoid making something that would “end up in a landfill in two years”.

“It’s so ironic ... cuz during Solar Power, she didn’t release CDs because she thought they were wasteful and harmed the environment,” one wrote.

“Yet, these are completely useless hunks of plastic.”

Another wrote: “Meanwhile she wouldn’t release Solar Power on CD for ‘sustainability’ concerns ... I actually wanted to buy that one.”

Lorde’s representatives have been approached for comment.

Tom Rose is an Auckland-based journalist who covers breaking news, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment and travel. He joined the Herald in 2023.