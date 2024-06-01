The music group ABBA – Bjorn Ulvaeus (left), Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Benny Andersson – receive the Royal Vasa Order during a ceremony at Stockholm Royal Palace. Photo / AP

The four members of the Swedish pop quartet ABBA, who triumphed at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with the peppy love song Waterloo, got one of the most prestigious knighthoods in Sweden from the Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf on Friday.

The Order of the Vasa was handed out for the first time in almost 50 years. Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad became Commander of the First Class of the order for “very outstanding efforts in Swedish and international music life”.

Sweden has a number of orders, including the Royal Order of Seraphim, which is awarded to heads of state and foreign royals, and the Royal Order of the Polar Star that is given to foreign citizens and stateless persons.

The Royal Order of Vasa, which is given in recognition of personal efforts for Sweden or for Swedish interests as well as the successful performance of public duties and assignments, was dormant until late 2022 when it was reactivated after regulations opened the Royal Orders to Swedish citizens again.

Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Benny Andersson receiving their high royal honour in Sweden on Friday. Photo / AP

Earlier this year, candidates were nominated by the public and the Swedish government and the king approved the nominees that included the four ABBA members.

The orders were awarded during a solemn ceremony at the Royal Palace in the gilded Vita Havet Assembly Rooms. The monarch handed them the order in a red box while a diploma was given to them by Queen Silvia.

“The order you get today is Sweden’s thanks for your exceptional efforts,” the monarch said before handing out orders to “13 exceptional Swedes”.

Swedish pop group ABBA – Bjorn Ulvaeus (left), Agnetha Faltskog, Frida Lyngstad and Benny Andersson – have sold hundreds of millions of records worldwide. Photo / Getty

Andersson, Faltskog, Lyngstad, who now uses the last name Reuss and walked up using a cane, and Ulvaeus received the order during an event that was aired live on Swedish media.

The Eurovision victory turned ABBA into a pop juggernaut, by far the most successful band to win the pan-continental music contest. ABBA’s melodic disco pop sold hundreds of millions of records worldwide. The stage musical Mamma Mia! based on their songs is 25 years old and spawned two movies.

Coincidentally, the 2024 Eurovision was held in southern Sweden. Swiss singer Nemo won the 68th contest with The Code, an operatic pop-rap ode to the singer’s journey toward embracing a nongender identity.

Swedish pop group ABBA celebrate after winning the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest at the Brighton Dome in England with their song Waterloo. Photo / AP

The Swedish band members have not performed together live for four decades, but released a comeback album, Voyage, in 2021. A show featuring the digital “ABBA-tars” opened in London in 2022.

Two other recipients were 2023 Nobel Prize winners: French-Swedish physicist Anne L’Huillier, and Svante Paabo, who won the coveted award in physics and medicine. They were both made Commander Grand Cross of the Royal Order of the Polar Star for “outstanding research efforts”.