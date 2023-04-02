Sir Dave Dobbyn performing at Synthony in the Domain. Photo / Jared Donkin, Radlab

REVIEW:

With thunderstorms predicted on Saturday, Synthony’s organisers activated their rain date of Sunday April 2 - a blow for those who couldn’t make it, as the night was one to remember for all the right reasons.

And despite the fog earlier in the day, Tāmaki Makaurau saw an almost perfect summer’s day in autumn. As the sun started setting an hour earlier over Auckland’s picturesque Domain, a palpable sense of excitement filled the air.

Having been to a few indoor Synthony shows before, I did wonder if the outdoor venue would lose its sense of intimacy, but as soon as I made my way through the entry, I knew that wouldn’t be the case. There was no one playing on stage at that time, but the crowd was packed in up the front close to the stage. It was going to be one of those nights of bouncing with like-minded people all looking to have a great night.

The side-show amusements, nervous laughter coming from the ‘Scream Machine’ ride, and the smell of street food cooking added to the sense of occasion. Even though the lines for the likes of the Aperol tent were long, not one person seemed bothered, and almost all had smiles on their faces - from couples dressed in matching tie-dye outfits to grown men drinking out of unicorn cups, this venue had people from all walks of life.

As music lovers from all over the country made their way closer to the main stage to witness what is billed as “the ultimate celebration of dance music”, I was struck by the sheer scale of the production. A massive stage dominated the skyline, flanked by towering LED screens and an army of pulsating lights. The sound system looked equally impressive, and as the Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra set up on stage, you could just feel the anticipation of the people around you.

After a traditional Māori welcome it was all go, and the thumping bassline and soaring synth riff reverberated through the crowd with crystal-clear clarity, as some of the finest talent in the country took us on a journey of seamless fusion of two seemingly disparate worlds. The effect was nothing short of spellbinding.

Kimbra performs at Synthony in the Domain. Photo / Jared Donkin, Radlab

There’s just something about orchestras, normally reserved for seated town hall events, going full noise that can’t be matched. The Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, conducted by the talented Sarah-Grace Williams, was simply brilliant all night.

The screens to the side of the stage carried a mesmerising display of geometric patterns and pulsating colours. The orchestra dived into their complex rhythms, the strings and brass weaving in and out of the beats with effortless precision. It’s an utterly entrancing experience - no wonder this concept is expanding to the world and just keeps getting better.

One of the biggest roars of the night came when Savage took the stage, with a version of Stop Drop and Roll. And Lewis McCallum, “the man with the sax” is undoubtedly the talisman in the Synthony crown - his effortless elevation of the show was a sight (and sound) to behold.

Hits from the Killers’ Mr Brightside to Tiki Taane singing The Prodigy’s Firestarter kept the crowd going. The line-up really does showcase a diverse range of styles and genres, from dance classics, techno to trance to deep house. But what unites them all is the sheer passion and energy that radiates from every performer.

Ending the set with Sir Dave Dobbyn and a unique version of the Verve’s Bitter Sweet Symphony was a great way to get the audience at fever pitch, and as the song finished and the lights went down, it still felt like something was missing. I don’t think a Synthony show is complete without Darude’s Sandstorm, and there it was - complete with pyrotechnics.

Shapeshifter were the last to take to the stage and they did not disappoint, entertaining the crowd for another hour with an energy-packed performance.

Synthony in the Domain was more than just a one-day music festival - it was a celebration of the transformative power of music and a testament to the talent we have in New Zealand.



