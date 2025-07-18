Wife’s subtle move after CEO husband caught on Coldplay kiss cam in alleged affair

Footage of the incident quickly spread across social media and it didn’t take long for internet sleuths to identify the two individuals.

The viral video has racked up millions of views on TikTok and has been shared widely across all social media platforms, sparking a deluge of comments from internet users.

While the alleged affair has not yet been confirmed, social media users believe they have further evidence that the kiss cam footage tells a story.

Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, was initially reported to have removed his last name from her social media profiles, reverting to her maiden name of Megan Kerrigan.

Social media users overwhelmingly approved the subtle move and encouraged the wife to “laugh all the way to the bank” after the incident.

Andy Byron‘s wife has now dropped her married name on Facebook👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 and left comments open on her Facebook!



What a class act! Go Megan 👏🏼



Get that divorce lawyer and get the money pic.twitter.com/sCVVXJhKwF — Mrs. SpaceX ™️ (@anuibi) July 17, 2025

She appears to have since wiped her social media presence altogether, including removing her Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“What a class act! Go Megan. Get that divorce lawyer and get the money,” someone commented on social media.

“Get that check, girl,” another social media user said.

JUST IN: Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s wife removes his last name from her Facebook profile. pic.twitter.com/SZiG4Kav7U — Polymarket (@Polymarket) July 17, 2025

Kerrigan’s Facebook account was open to public comments before being deleted and many social media users took the chance to post their support for the woman.

“Sorry you’re going through this,” said one comment, which was echoed by many similar ones.

‘If you’re going to cheat, learn some chill’

As the video continues to spread on social media, internet users have pointed out the reason it is getting so much attention is because the two protagonists tried to hide it.

The result is a variation of the Barbra Streisand effect, a phenomenon where an attempt to hide or remove online information about an incident ends up increasing public awareness of that incident.

Had they acted normally, they wouldn’t have gone viral… — NatCat.eth 🐈‍⬛ (@NatCatNFT) July 17, 2025

“Had they acted normally, they wouldn’t have gone viral,” one person posted on X.

“Seriously. I’m no fan of cheating but if you’re going to do it, learn some chill,” someone else replied.

“Would had [sic] been better off playing it off. Start dancing crazy and laughing, then separate like they did it for the camera intentionally,” another social media user commented.

As the Herald‘s Jenni Mortimer wrote, Byron’s affair “is a lesson in karma and poor choices”.

CEO gushed about HR director in hiring announcement

A post from the Astronomer CEO describing Cabot as “a proven leader” at the time she joined the company as HR director late last year has resurfaced after the viral video.

“Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory,” Byron said in November 2024.

“She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer.”

Cabot said in the same press release that she was “energised in my conversations with Andy and the Astronomer leadership team about the opportunities that exist here”.

Viral moment leads to memes

Internet users did not miss the opportunity to make jokes after the viral incident, which quickly became fertile ground for memes.

Guy whose wife went to a Coldplay concert with her boss last night logging in today pic.twitter.com/kTYenc2lwQ — Parody CEO (@parody_ceo) July 17, 2025

Me liking every post about the cheating CEO and Chief People Officer from Astronomer at the Coldplay concert pic.twitter.com/rrwqonsG6J — Rational Takes (@rationaltakes) July 17, 2025

chris martin at the coldplay concert https://t.co/qt9BQcSIGl pic.twitter.com/vU3DeoDoEn — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) July 17, 2025

CEO of Astronomer walking into the office today pic.twitter.com/FgakP1jAzD — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) July 17, 2025

the camera guy zooming in at Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer pic.twitter.com/CwGtPZdWpx — Daniel Merja (gotogether.ai) (@danielmerja) July 17, 2025

My X timeline today: pic.twitter.com/tqPrKJF0af — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) July 17, 2025

And, finally, a nod to this absolute icon, who knew how to avoid getting caught at a concert she did not want to be seen at: