Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Wife’s subtle move after CEO husband caught on Coldplay kiss cam in alleged affair

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

A kiss cam moment at a Coldplay concert has spiralled into a full-blown scandal. Photo / TikTok

A kiss cam moment at a Coldplay concert has spiralled into a full-blown scandal. Photo / TikTok

If you have been on social media today, you will have likely seen someone sharing the clip of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s HR director Kristin Cabot caught in what appears to be a romantic moment during a Coldplay concert in Boston, Massachusetts.

It would have been a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save