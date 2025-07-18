Advertisement
Opinion: Andy Byron’s alleged Coldplay concert affair is a lesson in karma and poor choices

Jenni Mortimer
By
Chief Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter·NZ Herald
The CEO was seen embracing the HR director at a Coldplay concert. Video / Supplied
Jenni Mortimer
Opinion by Jenni Mortimer
Jenni Mortimer, Chief Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter for the New Zealand Herald, is passionate about telling stories and providing a place to escape for kiwis in amongst the hard news.
THREE FACTS:

  • Andy Byron is the CEO for tech company Astronomer
  • Byron was spotted on the Coldplay Kiss Cam in an embrace with HR executive Kristin Cabot
  • Byron’s wife has removed his last name from her social media

As Astronomer CEO Andy Byron slithered behind a transparent pane of glass after his alleged affair was broadcast to an audience of 65,000 Coldplay fans, I was reminded that being rich and successful doth not make you a smart man.

It was the millionaire’s equivalent of a

