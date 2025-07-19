Advertisement
Tatsiana Chypsanava’s award-winning Tūhoe series showcased in World Press Photo Exhibition

Joanna Wane
Carol Teepa with her youngest grandchild, Mia, and son, Wanea, in Rūātoki - part of an award-winning series featured in the 2025 World Press Photo Exhibition. Photo / Tatsiana Chypsanava, NZ Geographic

More than 17,000km separate Tatsiana Chypsanava’s home country of Belarus and Te Urewera, one of the world’s most remote rainforests, deep in the central North Island.

Yet the relationship she’s built with the Tūhoe people and their ancestral land has brought the Nelson-based photographer closer to her own cultural identity

