Rhythm and Alps 2024: First line-up includes Becky Hill, Shapeshifter, Sir Dave Dobbyn and more

Becky Hill will take the Rhythm and Alps stage this New Years. Photo / Getty Images

South Island music festival Rhythm and Alps will be back to usher in the New Year this December, and the first round of artists set to take the stage at the Cardrona Valley location has now been revealed.

EDM-pop sensation Becky Hill is set to headline, alongside English DJ and RAM Records co-founder Andy C and Shapeshifter will return for their 25-year anniversary at the festival.

Hill is no stranger to the Kiwi festival scene. After a rave-worthy performance at Rhythm and Vines last year, to hitting up the Golden Lights stage just days later, she has a legion of fans.

EDM icons Shapeshifter will be on stage at Rhythm and Alps this New Year.
While the popstar has recently started earning global success, she has been making waves in the music industry since appearing on the first series of The Voice UK in 2014. During the competition, she became the first and only contestant to release a UK number 1 single with Gecko (Overdrive).

She has since released multiple top-charting hits, such as Remember with David Guetta, Disconnect, Crazy What Love Can Do with David Guetta, and Ella Henderson. Now, she’s bringing all of them and more to Rhythm and Alps.

Alongside Hill, Andy C, real name Andrew Michael Clarke, has a strong reputation in the drum and bass genre thanks to his hits Heartbeat Loud with Fiora and his countless remixes such as Ghost ft DJ Rae and the Rudimental track, Right Here.

Cassie Henderson will also perform.
As for the artists representing Aotearoa on stage, the festival will welcome Sir Dave Dobbyn to the Central Otago festival, Cassie Henderson, Elemeno P and hip-hop icon Wax Mustang.

In addition to the lineup, the much-loved festival will also unveil two new stages for the New Year festival, as well as some extra site additions, with details being kept tightly under wraps for now.

With another lineup announcement to come before the three-day event kicks off on December 29, promoters have promised, “This is R&A as you’ve never seen it before”.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Becky Hill, Andy C, Sir Dave Dobbyn, Cassie Henderson and more.

Where: Rhythm and Alps

When: December 29 - 31, 2024

Tickets: Two-day tickets and camping passes now available on rhythmandalps.co.nz




