Becky Hill will take the Rhythm and Alps stage this New Years. Photo / Getty Images

South Island music festival Rhythm and Alps will be back to usher in the New Year this December, and the first round of artists set to take the stage at the Cardrona Valley location has now been revealed.

EDM-pop sensation Becky Hill is set to headline, alongside English DJ and RAM Records co-founder Andy C and Shapeshifter will return for their 25-year anniversary at the festival.

Hill is no stranger to the Kiwi festival scene. After a rave-worthy performance at Rhythm and Vines last year, to hitting up the Golden Lights stage just days later, she has a legion of fans.

EDM icons Shapeshifter will be on stage at Rhythm and Alps this New Year.

While the popstar has recently started earning global success, she has been making waves in the music industry since appearing on the first series of The Voice UK in 2014. During the competition, she became the first and only contestant to release a UK number 1 single with Gecko (Overdrive).