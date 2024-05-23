Crowded House have announced their Gravity Stairs Tour, beginning in November this year. Photo / Crowded House

Fans of the legendary rock band Crowded House will be ecstatic to hear that the band has announced a tour across Australia and New Zealand as they prepare to release their new album, Gravity Stairs.

The band - who have sold over 15 million records and racked up numerous awards over their four-decade career - will tour in line with the release of the album produced with Steven Schram (Paul Kelly, San Cisco).

Crowded House has been wowing fans for generations. As some of the most successful musicians from this part of the world, their string of memorable concerts over the years include performing for at least 150,000 people on the steps of the Sydney Opera House in 1996.

The band, founded by Kiwi icon Neil Finn and Australians Nick Seymour and the late Paul Hester, are known for hit songs like Don’t Dream It’s Over, Something So Strong and Weather With You.

The group’s self-titled debut in 1986 went platinum, and their songs have since been covered by Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and U2, among others.

After a series of hiatuses and restructures, Crowded House stands in its current incarnation with Finn, Seymour, Mitchell Froom and Finn’s sons Elroy and Liam leading the iconic band.

Gravity Stairs is scheduled for release on May 31.

Finn previously said the album title was inspired by an unnaturally heavy stone staircase near where he holidays.

“The ‘gravity stairs’ are symbolic of the struggle to ascend, acknowledging the opposing forces of weight on the mechanics of living. It’s an act of will every day.”

The band released two songs earlier this year, teasing fans of what to expect of their current sound.

In February, Crowded House released Oh Hi - a three-minute track described as a “friendly tune” which was inspired by work the band had done with the international non-profit So They Can.

Crowded House's eighth studio album Gravity Stairs will be released on May 31. Image / Crowded House

They also dropped a second single, Teenage Summer, in April.

The tour will kick off on November 9 in Wellington. The band will then travel throughout New Zealand, performing in towns and cities all over the country, before hopping across the ditch and continuing their shows there.

The tour will wrap up in Brisbane on December 14.

“So looking forward to getting amongst our people having practised in the Northern Hemisphere for a few months,” Finn said when speaking on the tour’s announcement.

“The band will be running hot and we can’t wait to sing with you and elevate our collective spirits. Sing it if you want to be a part of Some Greater Plan.”

Fanclub Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, May 27, 11am local time through Wednesday, May 29, 11am local time. Tickets will be available to the general public on Thursday, May 30 at 12pm local time. Please visit www.crowdedhouse.com for all details.

One NZ customers can also be among the first to secure tickets during a 48-hour presale for all New Zealand shows, starting 11am Monday, May 27. Head to one.nz/rewards for more information.

Gravity Stairs Tour Australian and New Zealand Dates: