The Annabelle Raggedy Ann doll sits in a case in the Warrens' Occult Museum. Photo / Getty Images

Dan Rivera, the handler of the real-life Annabelle doll that inspired The Conjuring character, has died while on tour with the cursed toy.

Paranormal investigator Rivera was the primary caretaker of the Annabelle doll, a possessed Raggedy Ann doll that was housed in the now-closed Occult Museum of Ed Warren and his wife Lorraine Warren in the back of their house in Monroe, Connecticut.

Rivera was on a Devils on the Run Tour of the US, hosted by Ghostly Images of Gettysburg and the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR) - which was founded by the late Warrens - when he unexpectedly died at the age of 54.

No cause of death has yet been released.

A post on the New England Society For Psychic Research official Facebook page read: “It’s with deep sadness that Tony, Wade, and I share the sudden passing of our close friend and partner, Dan Rivera. We are heartbroken and still processing this loss.