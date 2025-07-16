Harry Potter star Emma Watson, 35, has been banned from driving for six months, after she was caught speeding in Oxford. Photo / Bang Showbiz

Harry Potter star Emma Watson, 35, has been banned from driving for six months, after she was caught speeding in Oxford. Photo / Bang Showbiz

Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months.

The Harry Potter star, 35, was disqualified and ordered to pay £1044 ($2356) after she was caught driving at 38mph (61km/h) in a 30mph (48km/h) zone in Oxford.

Watson, who shot to fame as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film franchise, was sentenced at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (NZT), after she admitted speeding on Banbury Rd, Oxford.

The Little Women actress was driving her £30,000 ($68,000) Audi S3 car at the time.

Watson was not at the court, which is based in Buckinghamshire, southeast England.