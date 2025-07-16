Advertisement
Harry Potter star Emma Watson banned from driving for six months

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Harry Potter star Emma Watson, 35, has been banned from driving for six months, after she was caught speeding in Oxford. Photo / Bang Showbiz

Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months.

The Harry Potter star, 35, was disqualified and ordered to pay £1044 ($2356) after she was caught driving at 38mph (61km/h) in a 30mph (48km/h) zone in Oxford.

Watson, who shot to fame as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter

