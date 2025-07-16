At the time, Warwickshire Police confirmed that “a report of a blue Audi S3 parked across a driveway and blocking in two cars on High Street near the junction with Sheep Street in Stratford”.
“The report was made at 9.42pm and the car was impounded and taken away at 10.21pm.
“No crime was recorded.”
Just days later, Watson wrote on X: “Still searching for parking in Stratford upon Avon. [crying laughing face emoji]”
The star was studying for a master’s degree in creative writing at the University of Oxford, which she began in September 2023, before switching to a PhD.
In February, a source at the university told Mail Online: “She mingles among other students, and blends into the background. But she does attend social events and is often spotted with her books and her boyfriend at local coffee shops.
“She started last year – she loves Oxford and has made a happy life for herself there.”