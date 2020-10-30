Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Recurring dream: Neil Finn on remodelling Crowded House, surviving Fleetwood Mac and ruining Split Enz

12 minutes to read

The new look Crowded House. From left: Liam Finn, Elroy Finn, Neil Finn, Mitchell Froom and Nick Seymour.

Karl Puschmann
By:

Karl Puschmann is a senior entertainment writer and columnist for the New Zealand Herald.

Hearing the news, I had to pinch myself: don't dream it's happening. Crowded House, one of the truly great bands of the 80s and 90s, were back, baby. There were new faces and new music

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.