Neil Finn makes virtual appearance with U2 on Crowded House classic

Kiwi singer and guitarist Neil Finn of Crowded House. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ

Kiwi music icon Neil Finn has virtually joined Irish super-group U2 at their Las Vegas concert to play on a tribute version of Crowded House’s 1986 hit, Don’t Dream It’s Over.

U2 - lead singer Bono, The Edge, Larry Mullen Jnr and Adam Clayton - have been playing the song regularly during their current residency in Las Vegas.

On March 3, Bono told the audience that the band “wondered if it might be okay to experiment a little bit” since it was the last night of the residency.

“The idea is to record something special to honour Alexei Navalny’s widow, Yulia, who is continuing the fight against Vladimir Putin,” Bono told the audience.

“The other day we got a beautiful email from Neil Finn, who wrote this bewilderingly beautiful song, and attached to the email was a version of the song he said we could play on, or do whatever we wanted to.

“It’s a song about freedom, that’s the truth.”

Bono encourages the crowd to sing the chorus along with the recording of 65-year-old Finn’s voice.

“Neither parties have spoken to our record labels so this might be the only recording that ever exists. So please take out your phones and send it to whoever loves freedom that you know. And maybe send it to some people who don’t, there’s a few of them around.”

Crowded House, which Finn founded with his brother Tim and Australian musicians Paul Hester and Nick Seymour, enjoyed huge success in the 1980s and ‘90s.

Last month, a new iteration of the band, which includes Finn’s sons Liam and Elroy, released a new song, Oh Hi.

Finn told RNZ’s Culture 101 that he was grateful for the enduring popularity of Don’t Dream It’s Over.

“I just see it as a great privilege for it to communicate so much to so many people.”