Smoke caused by a fire billows above the site of the Tomorrowland electronic music festival in Boom, northern Belgium on July 16, 2025. Photo / AFP

The main stage of the Tomorrowland music festival near Antwerp was destroyed by fire o Wednesday, a day before thousands of electronic dance music lovers were due to descend on the Belgian event.

There were no injuries, organisers said, insisting that they would still go ahead with the festival over the next two weekends.

About 100,000 participants are expected in the town of Boom, 16km south of the port city, with many planning to camp on site.

The festival’s “DreamVille” campsite will open as planned on Thursday, organisers said.