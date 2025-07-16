Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Main stage of Tomorrowland Festival in Belgium destroyed by large fire

AFP
Quick Read

Smoke caused by a fire billows above the site of the Tomorrowland electronic music festival in Boom, northern Belgium on July 16, 2025. Photo / AFP

Smoke caused by a fire billows above the site of the Tomorrowland electronic music festival in Boom, northern Belgium on July 16, 2025. Photo / AFP

The main stage of the Tomorrowland music festival near Antwerp was destroyed by fire o Wednesday, a day before thousands of electronic dance music lovers were due to descend on the Belgian event.

There were no injuries, organisers said, insisting that they would still go ahead with the festival

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save