Kiwi artists were honoured in Auckland tonight with the return of the Aotearoa Music Awards.
New Zealand’s music industry gathered to celebrate this year’s cohort of talent, from emerging artists to industry icons, convening at Viaduct Events Centre in Auckland.
It was a big night for The Beths, and for Tom Scott, who took home awards for his projects Home Brew Avantdale and Bowling Club. Emerging artists COTERIE and Corrella also took home significant Tūī awards, as did Marlon Williams and TAWAZ, while Dame Hinewehi Mohi was inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame.
All the 2024 Aotearoa Music Awards winners and finalists
Spotify Te Tino Pukaemi o te Tau | Album of the Year
WINNER: The Beths – Expert In A Dying Field
Avantdale Bowling Club – TREES
COTERIE – COTERIE
Erny Belle – Not Your Cupid
Home Brew – Run It Back
LEISURE – Leisurevision
Marlon Williams – My Boy
Paige – King Clown
Princess Chelsea – Everything Is Going To Be Alright
Stan Walker – All In
Tiny Ruins – Ceremony
Unknown Mortal Orchestra – V
Spotify Te Tino Waiata o te Tau | Single of the Year
WINNER: Avantdale Bowling Club – Friday Night @ The Liquor Store
Aaradhna – SHE
Corrella – Blue Eyed Māori
COTERIE – Always Beside You (ft. Six60)
Fazerdaze – Bigger
Home Brew – Run It Back
Kaylee Bell – Boots ‘N All
L.A.B – Take It Away
Marlon Williams – Don’t Go Back
Mermaidens – I like to be alone
Stan Walker – I AM
The Beths – Watching The Credits
Te Tino Kāhui Manu Taki o te Tau | Best Group
WINNER: The Beths
Home Brew
LEISURE
Mermaidens
Tiny Ruins
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Te Tino Reo o te Tau | Best Solo Artist
WINNER: Marlon Williams
Avantdale Bowling Club
Fazerdaze
Kaylee Bell
Princess Chelsea
Stan Walker
Te Taumata o te Pūkenga Oro | Best Engineer
WINNER: Tom Healy and Alexandra Corbett – Marlon Williams, My Boy
Amelia Murray and Emily Wheatcroft-Snape – Fazerdaze, Break!
Simon Gooding – Paige, King Clown
Te Māngai Pāho Te Manu Taki Māori o te Tau | Best Māori Artist
WINNER: TAWAZ
Jordyn with a Why
MOHI
Rei
Stan Walker
Tuari Brothers
Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo
WINNER: TAWAZ – He Aho
COTERIE – Purea/Cool It Down
Jordyn with a Why – He Rei Niho
MOHI – Me Pēhea Ra
Stan Walker – I AM
Tuari Brothers – Tuari Ki Te Ao
JD Sports Tā te Iwi | People’s Choice
Hori Shaw
Radio Burgerfuel Te Iti Rearea o te Tau | Breakthrough Artist of the Year
WINNER: COTERIE
9lives
Hori Shaw
MOHI
SXMPRA
Te Tino Waiata ā-Iti Rearea o te Tau | Breakthrough Single of the Year
WINNER: Corrella – Blue Eyed Māori
Cassie Henderson – Whatever
Jordan Gavet – He Said
Navvy – Till You’re Ready
teo glacier – close with desires
Te Manu Taki Taketake o te Tau | Best Roots Artist
WINNER: Corrella
COTERIE
Sons of Zion
Te Manu Taki Tuawhenua o te Tau | Best Country Artist
WINNER: Kaylee Bell
Matt Joe Gow
The Mitchell Twins
Te Manu Taki Manako o te Tau | Best Soul/RnB Artist
WINNER: Aaradhna
Dallas Tamaira
Sam V
NZ On Air Te Taumata o te Ataata | Best Music Video Content
WINNER: Anahera Parata – Aaradhna, SHE
Connor Pritchard – NO COMPLY ft. Wells*, All My Friends
Marlon Williams – Marlon Williams, Don’t Go Back
Te Manu Taki Whanokē o te Tau | Best Alternative Artist
WINNER: Princess Chelsea
Grecco Romank
Mermaidens
Te Manu Taki Ātete o te Tau | Best Hip Hop Artist
WINNER: Home Brew
Avantdale Bowling Club
Diggy Dupé
Te Taumata o te Kaiwhakaputa | Best Producer, presented by Massey University
WINNER: Haz Beats – Home Brew, Run It Back
Christoph El Truento – Avantdale Bowling Club, TREES
Tom Healy – Tiny Ruins, Ceremony
Te Manu Taki Arotini o te Tau | Best Pop Artist
WINNER: Georgia Lines
Foley
Paige
Te Manu Taki Tāhiko o te Tau | Best Electronic Artist
WINNER: Amamelia
deepState
Elipsa
Te Manu Taki Ahurea o te Tau | Best Folk Artist
WINNER: Adam McGrath
Terrible Sons
Tom Lark
Te Manu Taki Rakapioi o te Tau | Best Rock Artist
WINNER: Racing
Dead Favours
Midwave Breaks
Te Taumata o te Toi | Best Album Artwork
WINNER: Lily Paris West – Mermaidens, Mermaidens
Andrew McLeod – Clementine Valentine, The Coin That Broke The Fountain Floor
Lily Paris West – The Beths, Expert In A Dying Field
Te Manu Taki Tautito o te Tau | Best Jazz Artist
WINNER: Myele Manzanza
Clear Path Ensemble
Dave Wilson
Te Manu Taki Tuauki o te Tau | Best Classical Artist
WINNER: New Zealand String Quartet
Michael Houstoun & Bella Hristova
Natasha Te Rupe-Wilson & Somi Kim
NZ On Air Te Taumata o te Hokona | Highest Selling Artist
WINNER: Six60
NZ On Air Te Taumata o te Horapa | Radio Airplay Record of the Year
WINNER: L.A.B – Take It Away
Te Manu Mātārae
WINNER: Kaylee Bell
WINNER: Stan Walker
Te Whare Taonga Puoro o Aotearoa | New Zealand Music Hall of Fame
WINNER: Dame Hinewehi Mohi