The stars were out in full force at the 2024 Aotearoa Music Awards. Video. / Ben Dickens

30 May, 2024 10:05 AM 5 mins to read

Kiwi artists were honoured in Auckland tonight with the return of the Aotearoa Music Awards.

New Zealand’s music industry gathered to celebrate this year’s cohort of talent, from emerging artists to industry icons, convening at Viaduct Events Centre in Auckland.

It was a big night for The Beths, and for Tom Scott, who took home awards for his projects Home Brew Avantdale and Bowling Club. Emerging artists COTERIE and Corrella also took home significant Tūī awards, as did Marlon Williams and TAWAZ, while Dame Hinewehi Mohi was inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame.

All the 2024 Aotearoa Music Awards winners and finalists

Spotify Te Tino Pukaemi o te Tau | Album of the Year

WINNER: The Beths – Expert In A Dying Field

Avantdale Bowling Club – TREES

COTERIE – COTERIE

Erny Belle – Not Your Cupid

Home Brew – Run It Back

LEISURE – Leisurevision

Marlon Williams – My Boy

Paige – King Clown

Princess Chelsea – Everything Is Going To Be Alright

Stan Walker – All In

Tiny Ruins – Ceremony

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – V

Spotify Te Tino Waiata o te Tau | Single of the Year

Tom Scott of Avantdale Bowling Club at the Aotearoa Music Awards. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

WINNER: Avantdale Bowling Club – Friday Night @ The Liquor Store

Aaradhna – SHE

Corrella – Blue Eyed Māori

COTERIE – Always Beside You (ft. Six60)

Fazerdaze – Bigger

Home Brew – Run It Back

Kaylee Bell – Boots ‘N All

L.A.B – Take It Away

Marlon Williams – Don’t Go Back

Mermaidens – I like to be alone

Stan Walker – I AM

The Beths – Watching The Credits

Te Tino Kāhui Manu Taki o te Tau | Best Group

The Beths. Photo / Lindsey Byrnes

WINNER: The Beths

Home Brew

LEISURE

Mermaidens

Tiny Ruins

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Te Tino Reo o te Tau | Best Solo Artist

Marlon Williams at the Aotearoa Music Awards. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

WINNER: Marlon Williams

Avantdale Bowling Club

Fazerdaze

Kaylee Bell

Princess Chelsea

Stan Walker

Te Taumata o te Pūkenga Oro | Best Engineer

WINNER: Tom Healy and Alexandra Corbett – Marlon Williams, My Boy

Amelia Murray and Emily Wheatcroft-Snape – Fazerdaze, Break!

Simon Gooding – Paige, King Clown

Te Māngai Pāho Te Manu Taki Māori o te Tau | Best Māori Artist

WINNER: TAWAZ

Jordyn with a Why

MOHI

Rei

Stan Walker

Tuari Brothers

Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo

WINNER: TAWAZ – He Aho

COTERIE – Purea/Cool It Down

Jordyn with a Why – He Rei Niho

MOHI – Me Pēhea Ra

Stan Walker – I AM

Tuari Brothers – Tuari Ki Te Ao

JD Sports Tā te Iwi | People’s Choice

Hori Shaw

Radio Burgerfuel Te Iti Rearea o te Tau | Breakthrough Artist of the Year

WINNER: COTERIE

9lives

Hori Shaw

MOHI

SXMPRA

Te Tino Waiata ā-Iti Rearea o te Tau | Breakthrough Single of the Year

WINNER: Corrella – Blue Eyed Māori

Cassie Henderson – Whatever

Jordan Gavet – He Said

Navvy – Till You’re Ready

teo glacier – close with desires

Te Manu Taki Taketake o te Tau | Best Roots Artist

WINNER: Corrella

COTERIE

Sons of Zion

Te Manu Taki Tuawhenua o te Tau | Best Country Artist

Kaylee Bell at the Aotearoa Music Awards. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

WINNER: Kaylee Bell

Matt Joe Gow

The Mitchell Twins

Te Manu Taki Manako o te Tau | Best Soul/RnB Artist

Aaradhna is the winner of Best Soul RnB artist. Photo / Stijl / James Ensing-Trussell

WINNER: Aaradhna

Dallas Tamaira

Sam V

NZ On Air Te Taumata o te Ataata | Best Music Video Content

WINNER: Anahera Parata – Aaradhna, SHE

Connor Pritchard – NO COMPLY ft. Wells*, All My Friends

Marlon Williams – Marlon Williams, Don’t Go Back

Te Manu Taki Whanokē o te Tau | Best Alternative Artist

WINNER: Princess Chelsea

Grecco Romank

Mermaidens

Grecco Romank, Damian Golfinopoulos (L) Billie Fee (C) and Mikey Sperring (R) at the Aotearoa Music Awards. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Te Manu Taki Ātete o te Tau | Best Hip Hop Artist

WINNER: Home Brew

Avantdale Bowling Club

Diggy Dupé

Te Taumata o te Kaiwhakaputa | Best Producer, presented by Massey University

WINNER: Haz Beats – Home Brew, Run It Back

Christoph El Truento – Avantdale Bowling Club, TREES

Tom Healy – Tiny Ruins, Ceremony

Te Manu Taki Arotini o te Tau | Best Pop Artist

Georgia Lines, winner of Best Pop Artist. Photo / Stijl / James Ensing-Trussell

WINNER: Georgia Lines

Foley

Paige

Te Manu Taki Tāhiko o te Tau | Best Electronic Artist

WINNER: Amamelia

deepState

Elipsa

Elipsa at the Aotearoa Music Awards. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Te Manu Taki Ahurea o te Tau | Best Folk Artist

WINNER: Adam McGrath

Terrible Sons

Tom Lark

Te Manu Taki Rakapioi o te Tau | Best Rock Artist

Racing, winners of Best Rock Band. Photo / Stijl / James Ensing-Trussell

WINNER: Racing

Dead Favours

Midwave Breaks

Te Taumata o te Toi | Best Album Artwork

WINNER: Lily Paris West – Mermaidens, Mermaidens

Andrew McLeod – Clementine Valentine, The Coin That Broke The Fountain Floor

Lily Paris West – The Beths, Expert In A Dying Field

Te Manu Taki Tautito o te Tau | Best Jazz Artist

WINNER: Myele Manzanza

Clear Path Ensemble

Dave Wilson

Te Manu Taki Tuauki o te Tau | Best Classical Artist

WINNER: New Zealand String Quartet

Michael Houstoun & Bella Hristova

Natasha Te Rupe-Wilson & Somi Kim

NZ On Air Te Taumata o te Hokona | Highest Selling Artist

WINNER: Six60

NZ On Air Te Taumata o te Horapa | Radio Airplay Record of the Year

WINNER: L.A.B – Take It Away

Stan Walker and wife Lou Walker at the Aotearoa Music Awards. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Te Manu Mātārae

WINNER: Kaylee Bell

WINNER: Stan Walker

Te Whare Taonga Puoro o Aotearoa | New Zealand Music Hall of Fame

WINNER: Dame Hinewehi Mohi