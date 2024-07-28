Thousands of Taylor Swift fans sit on the Olympiaberg outside the Olympiastadion during the Eras concert in Munich. Photo / X @ZsofiaBodo

Countless Taylor Swift fans parked themselves on a hill outside the star’s stadium concert in Munich, withstanding high temperatures and limited shade to listen to the pop star perform.

Thousands of fans have watched Taylor Swift’s Munich concert from a hill outside the stadium where the US superstar was performing one of her last Eras Tour shows.

“Nice to see you,” Swift shouted out in German to the crowd inside Munich’s sold-out Olympiastadion on Saturday.

Swift thanked the 74,000 fans for coming. “Thanks for hanging out with us.”

She also gave a shout-out to the thousands of Swifties who had flocked to a grassy hill in a nearby park overlooking the stadium, hoping to catch a glimpse of the concert.