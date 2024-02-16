Taylor Swift performed to the biggest crowd of her career on Friday night. The Herald’s Entertainment Writer, Lillie Rohan was one of the 96,000 Swifties in the MCG crowd. She reviews the popstar’s three-and-a-half-hour concert, revealing whether it really is worth the hype.

On Friday night, at MCG around 7.30pm, a digital timer on the enormous stage screens hit 0, there was a flutter of pink, a dance of purple and a crowd so loud it almost felt like there was no sound at all, then Taylor Swift appeared.

Opening the Eras Tour with her hit songs Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince, Cruel Summer and The Man, the 34-year-old star paused mid Lover era, mic in hand and announced, “Oh Melbourne, just look at you,” she gazed lovingly at her Swifties, “I’m just taking a mental picture for myself just for any time that I’m sad, I’m just gonna remember all of this.”

Going on to play You Need to Calm Down and the album’s self-titled track, it was clear that the star was made for the spotlight. From her theatrical and well-practised mannerisms to her award-winning smile, the appeal of Swift may well be how perfectly she and superstardom mix.

But it seemed that even someone as seasoned as herself couldn’t help but break composure throughout the show. Letting a few smiles slowly crawl across her perfectly red-painted lips, there was even one moment where a solo tear ran down her cheek.

“I have to be honest with you about something,” she said running her fingers through her hair. “if I seem a little bit like I’m losing my mind over the fact that there are 96,000 people here tonight, it’s because it’s true.”

Taylor Swift performs to her biggest ever crowd at at Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 16, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

The star had just confirmed to the crowd that they were not only the Eras Tour’s biggest audience but also the biggest she has ever played to.

Despite seeing huge crowds in the US last year - with her largest being 73,117 Swifties in Pittsburgh, the popstar’s three shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground have gained and will likely hold their title as the biggest of her career with an estimated 90,000 plus Swifties attending each night.

The only set of shows that may eclipse her own record is when she tours Europe later this year. Set to play at Wembley Stadium, The Guardian reports the official capacity of the venue is 90,000 seated and 25,000 standing with crowd numbers varying according to stage size.

However, much like her shows at MCG, the sheer scale of the Eras Tour production - which includes a nearly 90 metre stage, means some stands will likely remain completely empty and unable to be used due to the positioning of the stage.

Not that you would be able to tell there were spaces to be filled. Continuing into the era of her ninth studio album, evermore, Swift played a touching rendition of Marjorie, often catching glimpses of the crowd and mouthing “Oh my God” earning plenty of screams and cheers in return.

But what really made the crowd go wild was when she announced, “My new album, The Tortured Poets Department is coming out on April 19,” smirking as she teased, “Maybe we’ll talk a bit more about that later.”

Taylor Swift's outfit for her 'Speak Now' era. Photo / Getty Images

Swift’s upbeat energy soon took a turn, and while fans were far too caught up in her performance of Champagne Problems, missing the exact moment she teared up, they certainly saw when the popstar wiped a single tear from her cheek.

Resting her head on her hand, Swift looked around the crowd completely and utterly overwhelmed, causing the audience to do the only obvious thing, cheer louder.

Closing her eyes and soaking up the energy, she mouthed, “I love you - like what?” before composing herself.

“You realise how loud you’ve been singing all night too? Like that’s on a whole other planet,” she chuckled, “I’m having such a crazy moment in my brain tonight. This entire trip I’m just like ‘What? I get to be here with these people?’”

Taylor Swift gifted her hat to one very lucky Swiftie. Photo / Getty Images

Alas, as much as every fan wanted to hear how much Swift loved them, the show must go on.

Playing hits from her eras including 1989, Speak Now and folklore, it was when she gifted a fan her hat from the Red era that earned the most applause.

Elsewhere, as a thanks to her 95,999 other fans, Swift gifted them with a song title. But not just any song title, a never-before-heard one from her upcoming album, “I wanted to show you this in Melbourne because you’re just the best thing you could possibly be,” she said.

Unveiling the title track to be The Bolter, the star revealed her new album is a personal one.

“Totured Poets is an album that I think more than any of my albums that I’ve ever made, I needed to make it,” she continued, “it was really a lifeline for me, just the things I was going through, the things I was writing about, it was like, it kind of reminded me why songwriting is something that actually gets me through my life.”

Taylor Swift has six more shows in Australia. Photo / Getty Images

The star vulnerably confessed, “I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more than I needed it on Totured Poets.”

It was that exact moment when it clicked for every person in the crowd. Swift is as loved as she is, as famous as she is and as successful as she is because she connects with her fans. She lets them into her heart the way they let her into theirs.

She doesn’t see it as a given that her fans will always love and support her, it’s something she continues to work on because she knows it’s a two-way relationship.

So, while there is no doubt the show will forever hold a special place in the hearts of the millions of fans who will get to experience it, is it really worth the time, money and hours - sometimes days, trying to get tickets?

Undoubtedly, yes.

Show schedule

February 16, 17 and 18 - Melbourne Cricket Ground

February 23, 24, 25 and 26 - Sydney Accor Stadium

