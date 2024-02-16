Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is mere hours from commencing but her loyal Swifties wearing their friendship bracelets, their cowgirl boots and bedazzled bodysuits are already waiting outside of the Melbourne Cricket Ground eagerly anticipating the moment gates open at 4.30pm. The Herald chats to them to find out what ‘era’ they’re most excited to see.

Taylor Swift, look what you made them do.

The popstar is hours away from kicking off what may be the biggest concert of her career and her Kiwi and Aussie fans have never been more ready for it with many telling the Herald the extreme lengths they have gone to to secure a ticket.

“I got them on the plane here!”, Sophie from Wellington revealed confessing she had booked her flights and accommodation with no-show tickets until the very last moment.

“I started crying on the plane because I was just like, ‘Oh my god, like it’s so overwhelming to just get off the loading screen like the little loading screen where it’s just like the bar of doom so to see you go past it and actually load it in another screen it was so cool.” she said.

Sophie from Wellington secured her Taylor Swift Eras Tour ticket on the way over to Melbourne. Photo / NZ Herald

Set to host approximately 86,000 Swifties tonight, Melbourne’s Cricket Ground will soon transform into a very colourful Camp Swift with an array of excited fans wearing well-thought-out and even some custom-made outfits all referencing a specific era in the singer’s career timeline.

While waiting in line for merchandise before the show, one fan told the Herald she has been creating her look since the dates were announced in June last year.

“I’ve been working on my outfit pretty much since the dates were released,” Sam says adding, “I’ve seen all of these TikToks and I’ve made the Karma jacket,” she is referring to Swift’s iconic jacket from the Reputation era which sees her in a tinsel-esk jacket.

“I got an op shop jacket and I bought all of the tinsel. It’s already had so many compliments on the plane, so I’m excited to wear it tonight.”

Two young fans spent hours creating friendship bracelets for the show.

Meanwhile, two young twins were waiting in the merchandise line with their parents telling the Herald they spent “quite a while” making friendship bracelets, “we ran out of beads very quickly,” they giggled as they get ready to see their favourite superstar perform tonight.

Elsewhere, a mother and her daughter who travelled from Tasmania waited in line explaining Swift’s music has spanned generations, “I bought her original CD many, like way before she [her daughter] was born and so, it’s been reignited now with her excitement.”

As for why they think Swift appeals to music lovers of all ages, they say, “I think she’s a good role model and apart from being amazing at what she does, I think she’s a very sensible, intelligent woman and a good business woman too,” ultimately though, they say it comes down to one thing, “Her music is just amazing.”

A mother and daughter are equally excited to see the star tonight. Photo / NZ Herald

Historic show for Swift

Swift is about to play to her biggest ever audience during the Australian leg of her Eras Tour. Despite seeing huge crowds in the US last year - with her biggest being 73,117 Swifties in Pittsburgh, the popstar’s three shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground are expected to be the largest of her career so far with an estimated crowd of 86,000 Swifties per night.

While MCG’s official capacity is 100,024 – and even extended to 109,500 for Ed Sheeran’s 2023 show, The Guardian reports Swift’s nearly 90 metre stage will be positioned at the city end of the stadium meaning some stands will not be able to be used.

As well as being her biggest shows so far, her MCG performances could become her biggest overall. The only set of shows that may eclipse Swift’s record is when she tours Europe later this year. Set to play at Wembley Stadium, The Guardian reports the official capacity of the venue is 90,000 seated and 25,000 standing with crowd numbers varying according to stage size.

Taylor Swift performs as part of the "Eras Tour" at the Tokyo Dome, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)

In 2023, The Weeknd played to a 87,000 person crowd while Adele played to a 98,000 person crowd in 2017, however given the size of Swift’s stage, it is unlikely she will see the same set of audience numbers.

This isn’t the first time Swift has broken her own audience record in Australia. To date, Swift’s largest show of her career took place during her 1989 tour where she played to 76,000 people at Sydney’s Accor Stadium in 2015.

The Lover singer will be the second ever artist to perform three concerts at the MCG – the first was Madonna – and she will also be the first artist ever to perform four concerts at Accor Stadium.

Show schedule

February 16, 17 and 18 - Melbourne Cricket Ground

February 23, 24, 25 and 26 - Sydney Accor Stadium

Lillie Rohan is an Auckland-based reporter covering lifestyle and entertainment stories who joined the Herald in 2020. She specialises in all things relationships and dating, great Taylor Swift ticket wars and TV shows you simply cannot miss out on.