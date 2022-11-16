Mitch James gets candid about love, heartbreak and how he ensures a first date gets a second. Photo / Supplied

Mitch James gets candid about love, heartbreak and how he ensures a first date gets a second. Photo / Supplied

Welcome to the first season of the Herald’s dating podcast: It’s A Date. Join Herald dating columnist Lillie Rohan as she takes notable Kiwis on a fantasy date, finding out about their relationships and love lives along the way.

Mitch James is a big lover of Sunday Mornings, Bright Blue Skies and reminiscing on the good old days.

But after years in the spotlight and thousands of adoring fans, there is one question on everyone’s lips.

Who is the inspiration behind both his break-up ballads and his songs that immediately make you want to be head over heels in love with someone?

Today he takes It’s A Date podcast host Lillie Rohan to Mexico for margaritas on the beach and after some cheeky exchanges, the star lays his cards on the table and gets candid about all things, love, heartbreak and how he would ensure a first date gets a second.

But will this date get a second? You’ll have to listen to find out.

Public or private relationships?

Despite sharing a lot of his life with his fans through his music, James says he prefers to keep things private.

“I think the more I go along, the more I like to do things privately.”

He says he has sometimes felt pressure to post about past relationships on social media but the decision to stay private isn’t to keep his partner a secret, it’s more a protective instinct.

“My exes have gotten a few weird messages from fake accounts. It’s just weird, it’s not natural because you’re still a normal person, and it’s just a very unnatural realm to be going in.”

Worst date:

“Without giving away too many details,” the Bright Blue Skies singer grins before explaining the woman he went on a date with was a ‘horse girl’.

“I went on a date with this girl and I’m paying for a lot of margaritas - very expensive margaritas. Like the best, the best in town.

“So the bill ends up being, you know, north of $350, and then she decided to mention sort of at the end, ‘oh yeah, this guy I’m sort of seeing’ in two minutes turned into ‘this guy I’m seeing’.”

Thankfully, the singer still had a great night and met up with friends after but needless to say she didn’t get a second date.

The star has just released his new album, Patience. Photo / Supplied

How important is it to discuss mental health in a relationship?

James is a huge advocate for mental health. He is not only open about his own experiences but works to encourage and support others to speak up.

But the singer admits, while he thinks it’s important to have those discussions inside a relationship, it isn’t always easy.

“I’m a big believer in like, whenever there is something to talk about, to talk about it, but it’s easier said than done in a relationship, especially when you’re in love with someone and maybe they’re not as receptive.”

He goes on to say it’s not something he would necessarily want to talk about for at least a couple of months.

“I feel like there’s a time and a place, and obviously as you get along more, it’s, it’s more important to. Especially if you’re trying to build something with substance it’s important to understand everything as much as you can.”

Are you a romantic?

If anyone has range, it’s James.

He has made a name for himself with break-up ballads like Old News and All The Ways To Say Goodbye, but the star also has a collection of soppy love songs you know are going to make it onto a few wedding playlists.

So the question remains, does he consider himself a romantic?

That’s a secret you’ll have to tune in to uncover by listening to the full It’s A Date podcast at iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.