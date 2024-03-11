Hozier.

Grammy-nominated star Hozier has announced he is returning to New Zealand.

The 33-year-old caused hysteria on social media yesterday when he shared a compilation of screenshots of Kiwi and Australian fans asking him to return for a tour, “It’s been a long time” he captioned the post with both country’s flags hinting at a tour.

Fans quickly flocked to the comment section with one writing, “I’m dying to know! I need tickets”. Another said, “I’ve been waiting to see Hozier live for a decade NZ, gonna faint brb [sic]”.

Shortly after posting, Live Nation commented on the video, “See you soon!” promoting speculation a tour was in the works. Now, it’s been confirmed. Hozier - born Andrew Hozier-Bryne, is returning to New Zealand for two huge shows.

Set to take place on November 20 at Auckland’s Spark Arena and November 22 at Christchurch’s Wolfbrook Arena, the star will play all fans’ favourite hits including Take Me to Church, Eat Your Young and Work Song as well as many more.

Tickets go on sale Monday, March 18 at 12pm.

Hozier first shot to fame in 2013 with the release of Take Me to Church. Virtually seeing overnight success, the Irish singer’s self-titled debut album earned industry success reaching number two on the Billboard Top 200 charts upon release becoming the second biggest album debut of the year.

Hozier. Photo / Sydney Gawlik, supplied

In the months following, his break-out single dominated the Irish charts staying at the number-one spot for nine consecutive weeks. It also saw global success reaching the number one spot in Sweden, Italy, Canada and many more. In the US, New Zealand and Australia, it debuted at the number two spot and was nominated for Song of the Year at the 57th Grammy Awards.

Hozier went on to release three albums before his collaboration in 2021 with Italian producer and DJ trio, Meduza. Their track Tell It To My Heart had global success with over 150 million streams.

The star last performed in New Zealand in 2019 for a one off Auckland show to celebrate the release of his EP, Nina Cried Power.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Hozier

What: Unreal Unearth 2024 tour

When: November 20, Auckland Spark Arena and November 22, Christchurch Wolfbrook Arena

Tickets: Mastercard and One NZ presales: Wednesday, March 13 at 11am

Live Nation presale: Friday, March 15 at 12pm

General sale: Monday, March 18 at 12pm















